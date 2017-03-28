News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sapulpa, Ok. Pest Control Services
Professional Commercial and residential pest control, bed bug exterminating, turf care and termite treatments.
TruPest is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran Bobby Howard. With a great deal of integrity and professionalism you can expect the utmost regards for your family and your home. They put customers first and not the bottom line. TruPest treats customers as family!
TruPest uses the best products available to ensure the results you expect. Licensed and experienced technicians will do a thorough inspection and offer a customized plan of action. TruPest also utilizes Integrated Pest Management practices as to not over utilize or have a strong reliance on pesticides. You family's safety is their number one goal!
Bobby says, "enjoy a pest free year with TruPest".
Visit their website at http://www.trupestman.com
For immediate assistance call 918.955.7821 now!
Contact
Bobby Howard
9189557821
***@trupestman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse