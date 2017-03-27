 
Consecutus Quarter 1 Figures Beat Estimates

 
WAN CHAI, Hong Kong - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Consecutus are pleased to announce that their quarter 1 figures beat their estimates by 11%.

The increase in growth came primarily from the retail client sector which saw a 7% increase alone, far greater than previously anticipated.

"The Q1 figures are very encouraging indeed, particularly so when you consider that Q1 is normally a slow burn quarter," said Francis Jenkins, Senior Partner.

"As a result of these figures we are readjusting our projections for the remainder of the year upwards from where they currently are. The senior management team would like to thank clients and staff alike in making these figures possible as they are now the catalyst for a very healthy 2017," Jenkins added.

Consecutus have now increased their quarter 2 projections by 8% with quarters 3 and 4 being increased upwards by 9% and 12% respectively.

Our reputation has been built on being able to offer our worldwide client base opportunities that extend beyond their geographical boundaries. Our proven research and response to market conditions is key to our success, and that of our clients, regardless of their location.

Visit us at https://www.consecutus.com

Contact
Graham Hurst
***@consecutus.com
End
Source:Consecutus
Email:***@consecutus.com Email Verified
Tags:Consecutus Beat Targets
Industry:Finance
Location:Wan Chai - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
