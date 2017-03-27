News By Tag
Tri-City WELS Men's Basketball League hosts fourth-annual All-Star Celebrity Game
TThe yearly event is put on to raise money for charity. This year's This year's game will be played in honor of former WNEM TV5 news anchor, Sam Merrill, and money raised will go to help Sam's friends immortalize him by naming the Saginaw Township North Little League baseball field and a new concession stand after him. Part of the money raised will also go to the Pulse 3 Foundation. Pulse 3 is dedicated to developing, promoting and supporting educational and community initiatives that empower people of all ages to live and lead healthier lives. They strive to create a community that is heart-healthy and vibrant by championing causes related to the education, prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease.
Celebrity's scheduled to appear include athletes: Stuart Schweigert (football player Saginaw Heritage, Purdue and NFL's Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions), Jeremiah McLauren (football, Saginaw High, Michigan State University), Clifton Ryan (Saginaw Arthur Hill, MSU, St. Louis Rams football), Darvin Ham Jr. (Bridgeport, Northwood basketball), Tory Jackson (basketball, Saginaw Buena Vista, Notre Dame), Chris McLavish (Flint Northwestern, University of South Alabama , CMB basketball), Eugene Seals (basketball, Saginaw High, Miami of Ohio), Anthony Dirrell (professional boxer) Annett Babers (Saginaw High and MSU basketball) and DeeAndre Hulett (Saginaw Arthur Hill and pro basketball).
Also scheduled to play are: Nicole Franzel (CBS Big Brother 18 winner) Bill Simonson (host of "The Huge Show"), Lee Thompson (MLive/Bay City Times), Rick Glaza (Great Lakes Sports Network) Karl Schmugge (Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach), Jim Petteys (former Frankenmuth basketball coach) Andy Reed (local singer/song writer) and WNEM TV5 personalities Chris Easlick, Meg McLeod and Andrew Keller. All the celebrities will be available for autographs after the game.
Doors open at 4 p.m., admission is $9 for adults and $7 for students. Discount tickets are available on-line by visiting http://www.tricitycelebritygame.com. Concessions will be available. Several items will be raffled off throughout the evening. Many great sports memorabilia will be available in a silent auction. Halftime entertainment will be provided by Extreme Dance Arts of Saginaw. Following the Celebrity Game, the WELS all-stars will take the court in their annual all-star showdown.
For questions or further information contact Michael Priebe, Tri-City WELS Chairman, at 989-385-6146.
Contact
Michael Priebe
Tri City WELS Men's Basketball League
***@sbcglobal.net
