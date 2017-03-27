News By Tag
Intuitive Life Coach Dr. Alicia "Alise" Holland Announces Change Your Story, Show Me Love Class Tour
Dates have been announced for May through October, with stops in Arizona, California, South Carolina, Texas, and Georgia. All events are posted on Eventbrite for Early Bird Admission, General Admission, and VIP Admission. The VIP Admission includes Intuitive Coaching Session, a pre-signed copy of a free book, and a picture with Dr. Alise.
A complete list of dates, sites, and cities are below.
Change Your Story Tour, Show Me Love Editionis set to begin May 6, marking the culmination of a four-year process for Dr. Alise. "Writing about your life experiences and learning how to turn pain into purpose for others has been an amazing experience. I truly learned that nothing is wasted and everything happens for a purpose. That's why I am dedicated to helping people become their best by changing their story".
Dr. Alise's Change Your Story, Show Me Love Edition' Class Tour
5/06 – Gilbert, AZ, Hyatt Place
5/20 – Phoenix, AZ, Holiday Inn Suites
6/17 – Los Angeles, CA, Comfort Inn
7/15 – Columbus, SC Comfort Inn
8/26 – Austin, TX Comfort Inn
9/16 – Atlanta, GA, Comfort Inn
10/14 – Houston, TX, Comfort Inn
Dr. Alise has a list of promotional events and interviews lined up and is considering offers for speaking engagements to share her message: You are Loved, You are Valued, and You are Competent. Just recently, Dr. Alise spoke at Harvard University on Intuition and work that is done at the 501c(3) Not for Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center.
How to Register for a Class:
Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About the Not for Profit
As a 501c(3) Not For Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center's mission is to educate, guide, heal, and empower every individual to become his or her personal best to live a balanced life in body, mind, and spirit. We believe strongly that we are here to help provide spiritual education, guidance, healing, and transformation to help enable people to create positive and lasting changes that will benefit them on their life journey.
Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center is dedicated to providing the best spiritual guidance and upholding the ethics of a wellness holistic practitioner healing practice.
About the Intuitive Life Coach
Alicia Holland, EdD, also known as AdvisorAlise, is an Intuitive Life Coach who has been having prophetic dreams since she was 7. She works with people of all walks of life through her coaching at the 501c(3) Not for Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center. Dr. Alise speaks around the world on personal development and other spiritual topics. Just recently, she presented at Harvard University regarding the work that she does through coaching at the Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center. She is the author of best-selling "From the Bayou to the Phoenix: How to Get Through One Life Transition at a Time". Alise also conducts intuitive readings and distance Reiki healing sessions. To schedule a healing session, please visit http://alisehealingcenter.com/
Media Contact
Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center
858-751-4675
***@alisehealingcenter.com
