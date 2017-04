Intuitive Life Coach Dr. Alicia "Alise" Holland Announces Change Your Story, Show Me Love Class Tour

501c3 Not for Profit Alise Spiritual Healing and Wellness Center

Media Contact

Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center

858-751-4675

***@alisehealingcenter.com Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center858-751-4675

End

-- Life Coach, Dr. Alicia" Alise" Holland has announced a class tour in support of her upcomingDates have been announced for May through October, with stops in Arizona, California, South Carolina, Texas, and Georgia. All events are posted on Eventbrite for Early Bird Admission, General Admission, and VIP Admission. The VIP Admission includes Intuitive Coaching Session, a pre-signed copy of a free book, and a picture with Dr. Alise.A complete list of dates, sites, and cities are below.is set to begin May 6, marking the culmination of a four-year process for Dr. Alise. "Writing about your life experiences and learning how to turn pain into purpose for others has been an amazing experience. I truly learned that nothing is wasted and everything happens for a purpose. That's why I am dedicated to helping people become their best by changing their story".5/06 – Gilbert, AZ, Hyatt Place5/20 – Phoenix, AZ, Holiday Inn Suites6/17 – Los Angeles, CA, Comfort Inn7/15 – Columbus, SC Comfort Inn8/26 – Austin, TX Comfort Inn9/16 – Atlanta, GA, Comfort Inn10/14 – Houston, TX, Comfort InnDr. Alise has a list of promotional events and interviews lined up and is considering offers for speaking engagements to share her message: You are Loved, You are Valued, and You are Competent. Just recently, Dr. Alise spoke at Harvard University on Intuition and work that is done at the 501c(3) Not for Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center.How to Register for a Class:Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/ o/alise-spiritual- healing-amp- ... About the Not for ProfitAs a 501c(3) Not For Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center's mission is to educate, guide, heal, and empower every individual to become his or her personal best to live a balanced life in body, mind, and spirit. We believe strongly that we are here to help provide spiritual education, guidance, healing, and transformation to help enable people to create positive and lasting changes that will benefit them on their life journey.Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center is dedicated to providing the best spiritual guidance and upholding the ethics of a wellness holistic practitioner healing practice.About the Intuitive Life CoachAlicia Holland, EdD, also known as AdvisorAlise, is an Intuitive Life Coach who has been having prophetic dreams since she was 7. She works with people of all walks of life through her coaching at the 501c(3) Not for Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center. Dr. Alise speaks around the world on personal development and other spiritual topics. Just recently, she presented at Harvard University regarding the work that she does through coaching at the Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center. She is the author of best-selling "From the Bayou to the Phoenix: How to Get Through One Life Transition at a Time". Alise also conducts intuitive readings and distance Reiki healing sessions. To schedule a healing session, please visit http://alisehealingcenter.com/