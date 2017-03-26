 
News By Tag
* Black Vegetarian Society
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726


First Musical Meatless Monday in May Launches on Monday, May 1 in Baltimore

Black Vegetarian Society of Maryland and A Well-Fed World present the first-ever "Musical Meatless Monday". In partnership with the Meatless Monday organization.
 
 
meatlessmonday 300x225
meatlessmonday 300x225
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Black Vegetarian Society

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Events

BALTIMORE - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- On Monday, May 1st, the Black Vegetarian Society of Maryland (http://www.bvsmd.org) and A Well-Fed World (http://www.awfw.org) present the first-ever "Musical Meatless Monday" at Northwestern High School in Baltimore. In partnership with the Meatless Monday organization. Meatless Monday is global movement with a simple message: once a week, cut the meat.

Baltimore City and surrounding communities are invited to attend an evening of live entertainment while enjoying a meatless meal and listening to some lectures at the Musical Meatless Monday event. The menu will consist of all plant-based foods and desserts provided by local, Baltimore-based businesses, chefs and urban farmers including mock-meats, fruits, vegetables, grains, beverages, and a sample table featuring popular store bought items.

The mission of the evening is to expose people to the global Meatless Monday movement in a relaxed and entertaining environment where they can indulge in a meatless meal that not only will help to improve their health but will also renew their minds into a way of thinking about the planet and the animals.

"Our goal is for people to connect with their inner compassion, their soul, when eating and to understand the important decisions they are making when choosing the foods they eat," said Wright-Brown, Executive Director of BVSMD and host of the evening.

The principal of Northwestern, Saeed Hill, said, "I was exposed to this food late in life. I want my students to learn this early."

The program includes speakers from the board of the newly formed non-profit organization and organizers of the event, Black Vegetarian Society of Maryland, along with guest speakers from the Meatless Monday Organization, City Weeds, and the Humane Society of the United States. Live Entertainment will be provided by DJ 5Starr and students of Northwestern High School. Featured performance by local artist and soulful songstress, Mova Kween.

This event is a fundraiser for the Black Vegetarian Society of Maryland. There is a $5 donation request per person. Proceeds will go towards funding the event and future Musical Meatless Monday events. Donations are tax deductible.

RSVP: http://bit.ly/MeatlessMondayMay

Sponsored by A Well-Fed World, City Weeds, Meatless Monday Organization, VegFund and Wegmans.

Contact
Naijha Wright-Brown
***@thelandofkush.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thelandofkush.com Email Verified
Tags:Black Vegetarian Society
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share