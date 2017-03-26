 
Red Carpet Ready - Local Consumers Access Latest Health & Beauty Treatments - April 20, 2017

 
 
Theresa Ream
Theresa Ream
 
MONTEREY, Calif. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Monterey Peninsula's leading female esthetic practitioners are combining forces as a "Dream Team" to deliver effective and efficient beauty treatments that enhance health and appearance in as little as an hour.

Anti-aging Expert, Cindi Webb, Dentist, Dr. Jeanette Kern, and Skin Care Specialist, Carol Young host Red Carpet Ready on Thursday, April 20th at Cypress Cabinets at 1664 Contra Costa in Sand City. The event is free and open to the public with advance RSVP to 831-594-1500 (tel:(831)%20594-1500).

A percentage of services and products purchased during the event will be donated to ITN Monterey County, a non-profit charity that works with volunteers to provide dignified transportation to seniors, to Golden Connections, and The Bridge Restoration Ministry.

At a Glance:

What: Red Carpet Ready Reception features presentations and demos by the "Dream Team":

·        Total Body Transformation Center Owner and Anti-Aging Expert, Cindi Webb

·        Cosmetic and General Dentist, Dr. Jeanette Kern, DDS

·        Young Skin Care Owner and Master Esthetician, Carol Young

Theresa Ream, CEO, Cypress Cabinets/Disaster Kleenup Specialists. Floor Store USA's Flooring America, and Ream Construction is supporting the event with use of showroom space at Cypress Cabinets.

Showcase Displays:

·        Bridge Ministry Catering

·        Comcast Spotlight – Tommy Moffitt

·        Golden Connections –Doris Beckman

·        Heartbank Deposits Photography

·        In the Loop Magazine – Brad and Laurie Martin

·        Iron Republic  - Seth Munsey

·        Prim Hair Studio – Chrystal Star

·        Powerful Presence- Marion Gellatly

Complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine tastings and non-alcohol celebration beverages are available to guests.  Guests can also expect access to product samples. Pocketful of Plans will be on hand with their photo booth.

When: Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cypress Cabinets, 1664 Contra Costa, Sand City, CA

Cost: Free with Advance RSVP.

RSVP: Space is limited. Call Wendy Brickman at (831) 594-1500 (tel:(831)%20594-1500) or email brickman@brickmanarketing.com.

About the Experts

Cindi Webb, Anti-Aging Specialist, Total Body Transformation Center

Cindi Webb has been assisting people with healing arts ever since she was a young girl with her unique way of unlocking your personal "lynch pin" to facilitate the transformation of "Dis-ease" and "Dis-Stress" to restore Radiant Health and Well-Being. Cindi has spent over 30 years in Wellness and Anti-Aging Technologies. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, a vast and extensive education, clinical expertise and strategic insights, she offers her clients a truly diverse menu of services. Clients benefit from Cindi's "Eat Great and Lose Weight Program", "Painless Body Contouring & Fat Reduction" as well as "Non-surgical Face and Neck transformation", all with no downtime. She is Certified and Licensed in over 21 modalities from Clinical Esthetics to Master Results NLP Coach Certification Instructor. She works side by side with some of the country's finest Rejuvenative and Medical Aesthetics specialists. For more information, go to www.totalbodytransformationcenter.com.

Dr. Jeanette Kern,  DDS

Dr. Jeanette Kern is a nationally recognized leader in cosmetic, restorative and general dentistry. She serves on the on the Board of Directors of the Monterey Bay Dental Society. She has earned a number of awards including Professional Women's Network's 2007 Woman of the Year. Dr. Kern taught dental hygiene at the UCLA School of Dentistry and the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry prior to earning her doctorate of dental science. For more information, check out www.jkerndds.com.

Carol Young, Young Skincare

Carol Young is a medically trained Licensed Esthetician with over 25 years of education and experience. Early in her career she was trained in medical acne therapy and worked in an acne clinic doing paramedical skin care. Later she worked closely with a physician in a cosmetic dermatology practice helping people with age intervention and sun damage. She is an anti-aging specialist focusing on bringing your skin back to healthy vibrancy. Throughout her professional career, Carol has continued to advance her knowledge and expertise in her chosen niche: restoring a naturally healthy appearance to aging and damaged skin. For more information, go to www.young-skincare.com

Theresa Ream, Owner of Cypress Cabinets and other companies

Event hostess and busy executive Theresa Ream is the perfect example of a new guard of health and beauty consumers who works with these three experts to look and feel her best. Ream owns Cypress Cabinets in Sand City along with Disaster Kleenup Specialists, Floor Store USA's Flooring America, and Ream Construction. She oversees more than 100 employees.  At age 61, Ream has learned the value of balance through good preventative care and a few cosmetic treatments that keep her looking and feeling her best. Ream is a longtime member of the Professional Women's Network of the Monterey Peninsula (PWN) and had some great connections already.

ITN Monterey County - Dignified transportation for seniors

ITN Monterey County (itnmontereycounty.org) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides 24 hour/7 days-a-week transportation for seniors (age 60 and older) and visually-impaired adults (age 18 and older) to help them remain independent and active in their community. Supported by members and donors, ITN Monterey County is unique in that it provides arm-through-arm, door-through-door service.
For more information, to donate your car and to volunteer as a driver, go to www.itnmontereycounty.org.

The Bridge Restoration Ministry

The Bridge Restoration Ministry is dedicated to the purpose of ministering to men who have a substance abuse problem and/or living skills problems. They provide a residential setting for those struggling with addictions, providing safety, structure, discipleship and supervision for the purpose of restoring them back to God, family, work, and community. For more information, go to www.tbrm.org.

Golden Connections

A community of women helping women, the mission of Golden Connections is to make members feel part of a community, well informed and cared for. For more information, go to www.mygoldenconnections.com.

Wendy Brickman
