Come meet the Easter Bunny inside Carousel Candies to Benefit Special Kids Crusade
Hippity Hop to the Carousel Candies Shop on Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf on Saturday and Sunday, April 8th and 9th, 15th and 16th
During both weekends, all locals with Monterey County ID will receive 20% off their purchases of Easter and regular homemade confections. Also, anyone who purchases $25 or more will receive a complimentary ¾ lb bag of assorted special Easter Salt Water Taffy.
Celebrating over fifty-five years of providing unique homemade sweet treats to visitors from around the world, Carousel Candies (www.carouselcandies.com)
About Special Kids Crusade
Helping special kids reach for the stars, the mission of Special Kids Crusade is to work together with families and the community to develop resources, raise awareness, and provide support for children with disabilities and their families. Founded by parents of developmentally disabled children, Special Kids Crusade understands the challenges and achievements of children with differing abilities. They are working hard to develop quality regional resources, raise awareness in the community, and provide much-needed support for these special children and their families. For more information, go to www.specialkidscrusade.org.
An "Eggs-cellent"
Celebrate the sweet tradition of the Easter season at Carousel Candies! The store features a fun and photo-worthy Easter-themed décor and an incredible line-up of very special treats just for the holiday, in a rainbow of unique colors including pink, blue, yellow, purple, white, milk and dark chocolate in addition to sugar-free milk chocolate bunnies.
Carousel Candies will sell amazingly delicious 3- foot giant chocolate "egg-streamly " large rabbits in Belgian milk chocolate, Belgian dark chocolate, Belgian white chocolate, strawberry chocolate, as well as raspberry (bright blue) and lemon-flavored (yellow). Large 1-foot high milk chocolate, white and dark, chocolate, lemon, raspberry and strawberry rabbits. There are also sugar-free eggs and rabbits that can be personalized!
Specially imported for the Easter holiday are beautiful traditional Panoramic Sugar Easter Eggs. Children love to discover the charming sugar icing Easter scene that is included inside each delicious hand-decorated egg!
Carousel Candies has the scrumptious handmade Marshmallow and Chocolate Easter Bunnies, Marshmallow Chick Peeps and Marshmallow Eggs (available only through Sunday, April 16th) made from a secret family recipe and beautifully wrapped for the holiday to fill your Easter baskets.
There will be gold foil-wrapped chocolate fudge eggs, peanut butter chocolate eggs, pecan roll eggs, and rocky road chocolate eggs with homemade marshmallow.
There are many beautiful Easter baskets as well as baskets made entirely of delicious dark chocolate. Team it all with an assortment of colorful jelly beans available in over a dozen flavors and don't forget to tuck in some of Carousel Candies world-renowned tasty Salt Water Taffy that comes in 50 colorful flavors plus their special Easter-themed variety.
In honor of the famous "cotton" tail bunny that is associated with Easter and considered a symbol of happiness, Easter-pastel pink or powder blue-colored cotton candy will be available, in addition to several other colors and flavors.
Carousel Candies produces wonderful chocolates year-round for any holiday or special occasion and also has a wonderful online store. They specialize in corporate gifts, from customized chocolate creations, to candy-of-the month packages, to edible candy baskets. Carousel Candies often works with caterers, party planners, and hotel banquet directors to incorporate customized themed chocolate treats into their clients' events. They also offer fundraising "fun to sell for a cause" products including caramel apples, candy apples and salt water taffy.
The eye-catching old-fashioned pink candy-colored historic shop was featured on a recent Modern Marvels segment of the A & E History Channel and the episode is viewable on their website, www.carouselcandies.com, Coxey's Big Break, an Australian TV program, was filmed when the program came to the store for a special behind-the-scenes look at taffy-making.
For more information and to access their online store, go to www.carouselcandies.com.
