Langston Hughes' - "Little Ham" May 5 - 21, 2017
A BRG Mainstage Production - A Harlem Jazzical at the Black Rep in Berkeley.
We find a resilient community optimistic about money to be made and thriving on the hustle for money.
An occasional 'hit' is the only economic opportunity for the Harlem residents who parade through Paradise Shining Parlor and Tiny's Beauty Shop. Everyone is set and ready to go to the Hello Social Club Charleston contest at the Savoy Ballroom.
Celebrating the Black Repertory Groups' 52nd Mainstage Season. An overwhelming jovial spirit and energy take over as the BRG cast dances hope to life. Opening night is May 5, 2017 and the show runs through May 21, 2017.
Admission Range: $12.50 - $35
To order tickets by phone, 24 hours a day call 1-800-838-3006.
Seniors, Military Veterans and Students receive a 15% discount.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
Special discounted rates are available for groups of 10 or more. To RSVP for your group call the Black Repertory Group at 510-652-2120 or visit http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
Spread the word, invite your friends and family to the show https://www.facebook.com/
__________
All about the cast:
Candice – Introducing Berkeley's finest! Commanding the role of 'Tiny Lee' in this production of "Little Ham". Her appearances on the BRG Stage include: "Amen Corner" as Sister Boxer; "Wine In The Wilderness" as Cynthia and "Misery Loves company : The Stage Play" as Sandra. Be on the lookout as Candice spreads her wings and her career soars to new heights. You can see Candice in action in her latest project "Best Friend Blues: The Web Series".
Clarence Ray Johnson Jr. - Oakland Native, BRG Stage Ambassador and seasoned veteran of 17 years, leads the cast as "Little Ham". His impressive resume boasts several dynamic lead appearances:
To find out more about the cast of "Little Ham" visit http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
About the BRG:
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.
For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
