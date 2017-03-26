 
News By Tag
* Morphe Brushes
* Ernest Couture
* Ernestcouture.com
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Artesia
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726

Ernest's Couture sells Morphe Brushes

 
ARTESIA, Calif. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ernest's couture sells morphe brushes.

Morphe brushes 35r - ready,set,gold!

http://ernestcouture.com/product-category/brand/morphe-brushes/ (https://www.morphebrushes.com/collections/pro-makeup-palettes/products/35r)

9n - the naturally blushed palette

Http://ernestcouture.com/product/morphe-brushes-35-color-palette/

35f - fall into frost palette

35o - 35 color nature glow eyeshadow palette

6c - corrector wheel

35w - 35 color warm palette

35e - it's bling eye shadow palette

20con - 20 color contour/concealer palette

10con - 10 color concealer palette

35s - 35 color smokey eye

35t - 35 color taupe palette

banana – ultra fine pro setting powder This finely milled powder has a soft, velvety texture to set your makeup with a flawless finish while controlling shine and extending wear time. The ultra-fine consistency leaves the skin looking airbrushed without caking or adding texture.

12nb- natural beauty palette - pick me up collection

35k - 35 color koffee eyeshadow palette

12s - soul of summer palette - pick me up collection

35p - 35 color plum eyeshadow palette

Morphe Brushes 20con- This concealer palette features several correcting colors to counteract redness, under eye darkness and hyper-pigmentation. With varying shades having undertones of green and salmon, it's easy to blend and customize colors to suit a variety of skin tones. This palette is essential for makeup artists working with many different skin types.

Morphe 35T- aupe is a go-to color for a universally flattering neutral tone, and this palette offers every variety from cooler greys to colors that lean towards plum. It has a mix of matte and shimmer finishes in easy, complementary shades.

Media Contact
5624024611
***@ernestcouture.com
End
Source:Ernest's Couture
Email:***@ernestcouture.com Email Verified
Tags:Morphe Brushes, Ernest Couture, Ernestcouture.com
Industry:Beauty
Location:Artesia - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ernest couture News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share