You Decide - We Provide beneficiary The Hooved Animal Sanctuary
Each month Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram reaches out on Facebook to find qualifying organizations that want to participate in the current month's program. Charities can self-nominate or be nominated by a member of the community for inclusion. On the 16th of each month at Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram's Facebook site voting opens up and Facebook users can vote for the charity of their choice.
February 2017 was the second month of our new giving program which we have christened "You Decide – We Provide". Several local charities were nominated during the first half of the month and during the voting phase the recipient of Februaries award went to The Hooved Animal Sanctuary in Chelsea Vermont. The Hooved Animal Sanctuary is a The Hooved Animal Sanctuary is a volunteer based animal welfare organization established in 2003 to provide a safe, caring sanctuary for abused, abandoned, and neglected hooved animals.
In March Jessica Campbell, our Hyundai Sales Manager was able to visit the organization in their Chelsea home. During this visit, Jessica Campbell, the owner's daughter and Sales Manager for the dealership was happy to present our gift to help in their cause.
The entire team at Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram appreciates the hard work they do. Organizations like this is one of the reasons Central Vermont is a great place to work and live and make us proud of the community.
Midstate Dodge is hoping that this new effort will allow a variety of groups and organizations to get recognized for their hard work and dedication to our community. We sincerely hope that all area charities will participate and reap the benefits presented within this program. We look forward to making many more gifts throughout 2017 with the help of the community with our You Provide – We Provide campaign. Complete rules are available on Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram's website http://midstatedodge.net
