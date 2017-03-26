 
News By Tag
* Sailor Moon, Angry Goat
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726

"LA MoonFest" Celebrates 25 Years of "Sailor Moon" in Downtown Los Angeles May 13 & 14

Fans can Meet the Voice Actors, Enjoy Champagne Reception, $1,000 Costume Contest and more!
 
 
Moonfest_socialmedia
Moonfest_socialmedia
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Sailor Moon, Angry Goat

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* West Hollywood - California - US

Subject:
* Events

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The "Sailor Moon" franchise is arguably one of the most popular Japanese manga and anime series in the world - with more than 35 million copies sold globally."Girl Power" is alive and well in 2017 as legions of Sailor Soldiers still look to fight evil in all its forms. In celebration of the 25th Anniversary, the LA MoonFest event (http://lamoonfest.com) is poised to attract hundreds of dedicated fans (ages 21+) to the Doubletree Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles' Little Tokyo, May 13 & 14. The event is produced by Angry Goat Productions, LLC.

The location of the LA MoonFest event is the stunning rooftop Kyoto Garden atop the Doubletree Hotel, a meticulous half-acre recreation of an ancient Japanese garden in Tokyo built for the 16th Century samurai lord Kiyomasa Kato.  Attendees will enjoy mingling among the manicured greenery, cascading waterfalls, and tranquil ponds. There will be a costume contest with $1,000 grand prize, trivia contest, and more. Price for general attendance is $99.99 https://www.showclix.com/event/la-moonfest.

Special VIP experience upgrades are available for an additional $39.99 ($139.99), which offer visitors priority registration, a VIP swag bag and a private champagne reception in the hotel's upscale Thousand Cranes room with Sailor Moon-inspired cuisine, where they will be able to meet the series' celebrity voice actors, get a group photo with the stars and enjoy a private VIP Q&A panel.

Guests Appearing Include:

Sandy  Fox (Black Lady, Chibiusa)

Robbie Daymond (Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask)

Lex Lang (Edwards)

Cherami Leigh (Mink Aino/Sailor Venus)

Lisle Wilkerson EMCEE and noted Panelists)

"This event request was unrelenting," says Angry Goat Productions Co-founder Jill Jelléy. "After speaking to fans around the country, we were asked to include this fan inspired idea into our production schedule. We are very proud to announce this for our 2017 schedule. It promises to be an incredible experience for any Sailor Moon aficionado."

About Sailor Moon:

The SAILOR MOON anime series is inspired by the bestselling manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. In the series, Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation!

About The Event:

The event website can be found here: http://lamoonfest.com/

Fans interested in booking can do so here: https://www.showclix.com/event/la-moonfest

Event Information and Questions:(844) 426-7752

The LA MoonFest fan events are inspired by, not affiliated with, the manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi, nor endorsed by Viz Media, Toei Animation Co., Ltd., and there is also no relation nor connection to ELEVEN ARTS. No infringement of copyright is intended. Images used herein are for publicity purposed only. These are unofficial fan conventions produced by Angry Goat Productions, LLC all rights reserved.  Copyright © Angry Goat Productions, LLC

End
Source:Angry Goat Productions, LLC
Email:***@angrygoatproductions.com Email Verified
Tags:Sailor Moon, Angry Goat
Industry:Entertainment
Location:West Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Angry Goat Production, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share