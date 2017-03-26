News By Tag
"LA MoonFest" Celebrates 25 Years of "Sailor Moon" in Downtown Los Angeles May 13 & 14
Fans can Meet the Voice Actors, Enjoy Champagne Reception, $1,000 Costume Contest and more!
The location of the LA MoonFest event is the stunning rooftop Kyoto Garden atop the Doubletree Hotel, a meticulous half-acre recreation of an ancient Japanese garden in Tokyo built for the 16th Century samurai lord Kiyomasa Kato. Attendees will enjoy mingling among the manicured greenery, cascading waterfalls, and tranquil ponds. There will be a costume contest with $1,000 grand prize, trivia contest, and more. Price for general attendance is $99.99 https://www.showclix.com/
Special VIP experience upgrades are available for an additional $39.99 ($139.99), which offer visitors priority registration, a VIP swag bag and a private champagne reception in the hotel's upscale Thousand Cranes room with Sailor Moon-inspired cuisine, where they will be able to meet the series' celebrity voice actors, get a group photo with the stars and enjoy a private VIP Q&A panel.
Guests Appearing Include:
Sandy Fox (Black Lady, Chibiusa)
Robbie Daymond (Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask)
Lex Lang (Edwards)
Cherami Leigh (Mink Aino/Sailor Venus)
Lisle Wilkerson EMCEE and noted Panelists)
"This event request was unrelenting,"
About Sailor Moon:
The SAILOR MOON anime series is inspired by the bestselling manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. In the series, Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation!
About The Event:
The event website can be found here: http://lamoonfest.com/
Fans interested in booking can do so here: https://www.showclix.com/
Event Information and Questions:(844)
The LA MoonFest fan events are inspired by, not affiliated with, the manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi, nor endorsed by Viz Media, Toei Animation Co., Ltd., and there is also no relation nor connection to ELEVEN ARTS. No infringement of copyright is intended. Images used herein are for publicity purposed only. These are unofficial fan conventions produced by Angry Goat Productions, LLC all rights reserved. Copyright © Angry Goat Productions, LLC
Contact
Julie Kane
***@angrygoatproductions.com
End
