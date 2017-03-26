Jewish Owned Cleaning Company making NYC Kosher for Passover

Specialized services to get ready for Passover without the stress

-- Over 23 years ago, Israeli native Nicole Levine came to America to start a new life. By offering simple cleaning services to the Jewish community, she was able to support her family as a single mother and send her 3 children to Yeshiva. Now, her business has grown to employ many across NYC, offering the only specialized services of its kind. The Passover Cleaning Services offered by Home Clean Home have humble beginnings, but have become a staple to the Brooklyn Jewish community, as well as all across the New York Tri-State Area.Getting the home kosher for Passover is a less than liberating task, highly contrasted to the celebration of freedom that the sabbath is known to be. "It can take a single person days, or even weeks of preparation. But my team is highly trained, and can get the home kosher for Pesach in as little as one day," says founder and president Nicole Levine. According to Levine, the key to being fully prepared for Passover is all about knowing the best methods of chometz removal, and having the foresight to find leaven in places we might not think to look. Her team of Passover cleaning professionas are rigorously trained in the art of chometz removal, and are swiftly making all of NYC kosher for the coming festival of freedom.What started out as a simple means of raising a family over two decades is now sweeping all across the New York Tri-State Area, clearing chometz from every corner. Levine and her team of Passover Cleaning experts are making life a little easier for everyone this Passover season, offering cleaning services like no other to help get prepared without being bound to countless hours of cleaning.