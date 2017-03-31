News By Tag
Anderson Gets New 24 hour Fitness Facility
Travis and Marisa met while attending Butte College where both competed in Track and Field. Travis went on to Northwest Missouri State on track and field & football scholarships. Travis stayed on to be a collegiate coach after graduation. Marisa went on to UC Davis and earned a degree in Exercise Biology; continuing on to PA school specializing in Orthopedic Surgery and Medical Rehabilitation. Travis had a dream since the young age of 13 of opening a gym. A combined background in sports and medicine has given them insight into what can be done to improve lives, prevent injuries from occurring and get proper rehab after an injury.
The Anytime Fitness personal training team is comprised of experienced trainers and trainers in training providing assistance for everyone at every level and age. Matt, diagnosed at 23, is a cancer survivor turned competitive bodybuilder. He is a competition prep coach with a focus on nutrition and nutritional supplements. Matt is the embodiment of facing death to pushing limits. Eric has 15 years' experience with a background in functional movement. He believes that exercise is the fountain of youth and you can teach an old dog new tricks. Joseph, is into Olympic power lifting. Marcus is the young guy of the group and a graduate of West Valley High School in Cottonwood. Marcus competes in parkour and free running. He loves the ethical intentions of the gym and that the gym's goal is to promote health over all else. Marcus is working on his certification. Rounding out the team is Tracy; a retired, fitness enthusiast. Tracy proves that you can begin a fitness journey at any age and is also working on her certification.
The Anytime Fitness staff includes Tyler from Redding. Tyler is in the middle of his own fitness journey. He woke up in September realizing that he was 100 pounds overweight. Since then he has lost 80 pounds and will attest that fitness goals can be achieved with proper nutrition and exercise. Chloe lives in Anderson and is a graduate of Central Valley High School. Chloe works in healthcare billing, has experience working at other fitness centers and is excited to be a part of the growing Anytime Fitness family.
One of the innovative features Anytime Fitness will have is WellBeats, an on demand training system. Featuring 21 channels on a giant screen, you get to choose from hundreds of classes at any level that's right for you. You can take a high energy Zumba class at 1am, a calming, meditative Yoga class at 5am before work or a quick stretching workout on your lunch hour. WellBeats is available anytime a live class is not being offered. After your workout get a body renewing hydro massage in as little as 8-10 minutes. A hydro massage allows you to get a massage with your clothes on which makes it great for a lunch time quickie if that's what works for you. They will have a complete Functional Training section with Olympic lifting bars (with bumper plates), kettle bells, slam balls, medicine balls, battle ropes, plyo boxes and a concept rower. Anytime Fitness is also proud to be a partner with the Silver Sneakers program and offer classes geared toward boomers and beyond. Most equipment will be from Precor, Life Fitness and Hammer Strength which is some of the best equipment available.
Security is of the utmost importance and every square inch of the gym and parking lot will be under 24 hour monitored surveillance. Doors are locked 24-7; members receive a micro-chipped key which gets members into any of the 3000 Anytime Fitness Centers around the country.
Travis, Marisa and the entire Anytime Fitness family are looking forward to being a part of the community and giving back. They have started by being a sponsor of Anderson High School football and offering FREE Bootcamp workouts for everyone until they officially open. You do not have to be a member to attend the workouts being held rain or shine on Wednesdays at 6pm and Saturdays at 9am. They are open for every fitness level and offer modifications to fit within any limitation and for those with no limitations that want to push themselves to the next level. Bring your water, dress for the weather and get to know the trainers. Sign up now for the lowest membership prices that will ever be offered. Signups are available during the boot camp workouts and by calling 530-776-4380 to schedule an appointment. Find them on https://www.facebook.com/
