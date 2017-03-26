Country(s)
Anniversary Gifts Provide a Tangible Celebration of Loyalty
Anniversary gifts hold the potential of serving as a reminder of the good feelings that come with long-term employment relationships. Medalcraft Mint helps employers seize the moment with recognition awards for employees that add a touch of class to the occasion. Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Medalcraft Mint specializes in providing custom solutions for employers who are looking to stand out from the crowd when it comes to recognizing employee loyalty.
"Retaining quality individuals is even more important than recruiting them in the first place," said Jerry Moran, owner and chief executive officer of Medalcraft Mint. "Anniversary gifts are illustrations of the value you place on loyalty. Creating a memorable keepsake says more than words alone could ever convey."
Medalcraft Mint works with organizations to create custom, die-cut medals as well as offering a range of stock items all "Made in the USA." Distinctive packaging can add an extra element of quality to any commemorative, whether it is a desk gift, wall mount or functional item.
Die-struck medals and medallions are among the most popular custom anniversary gifts. Medalcraft Mint's craftsmen hand-sculpt or engrave to scale each design in a steel die block. Striking presses the material into the die cavity, making an exact impression of the image from the hand-cut die. Die striking produces better consistency, crisper images, and an overall better product than cast pieces.
"Our artists are experts at creating lasting impressions that help organizations and companies shed a positive light on their most important asset – their people," Moran said. "Our complete in-house design and manufacturing capabilities ensure a collaborative engagement with turnaround times among the quickest in the custom commemorative industry."
Excellence in Anniversary Gifts
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, recognition awards for employees and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-
