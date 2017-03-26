News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Collingsworth Family Perform at Mill Town Music Hall
Tickets for the Collingsworth Family are $28 for "premium reserved" and $23 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall.
The Collingsworth Family Perform at Mill Town Music Hall
This inspirational and musically-talented family will perform from their collection of songs on April 8
BREMEN, Ga. (March 30, 2016) – Mill Town Music Hall is pleased to announce that The Collingsworth Family will take the stage on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST. When The Collingsworth Family steps on stage, they lead with a spiritual emphasis and musical excellence. The audience will enjoy an evening of family praise and worship. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).
Since their first engagement in 1986 until now, Phil and Kim Collingsworth's music ministry has grown to involve their entire family. Phil and Kim started their music endeavors when they were in college. They spent 14 years performing for church events and revival campaigns. In 2000, they transitioned to an all-concert ministry and began recording professionally. During this time, they also had four children, each who has grown to develop their own individual musical talents. The two oldest daughters are proficient on the violin and play in every concert. Kim is known for her phenomenal mastery of the piano and Phil for his trumpet solos while everyone sings. The Collingsworth Family released a "first" in the Christian Music Industry, filming two full length music videos at the renowned Music Hall in Cincinnati, OH. The family has also made appearances in the Gaither Homecoming Concerts.. Their latest album release That Day Is Coming includes a national radio single, "When He Carries Me Away."
Tickets for the Collingsworth Family are $28 for "premium reserved" and $23 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include, The Heart Behind the Music on April 21; John Conlee on May 6; Chubby Checker and the Wildcats on May 13 and John Anderson on June 17. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts state-of-the-
Contact
CO&P Integrated Marketing Services
404.218.3077
***@co-p.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse