 
News By Tag
* Concerts Mill Town
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bremen
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726


The Collingsworth Family Perform at Mill Town Music Hall

Tickets for the Collingsworth Family are $28 for "premium reserved" and $23 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Concerts Mill Town

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Bremen - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

BREMEN, Ga. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- 'Just Another Rainy Day' May Come, But You Will Want to Hear

The Collingsworth Family Perform at Mill Town Music Hall

This inspirational and musically-talented family will perform from their collection of songs on April 8

BREMEN, Ga. (March 30, 2016) – Mill Town Music Hall is pleased to announce that The Collingsworth Family will take the stage on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.  When The Collingsworth Family steps on stage, they lead with a spiritual emphasis and musical excellence. The audience will enjoy an evening of family praise and worship.  Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).

Since their first engagement in 1986 until now, Phil and Kim Collingsworth's music ministry has grown to involve their entire family.  Phil and Kim started their music endeavors when they were in college.  They spent 14 years performing for church events and revival campaigns.  In 2000, they transitioned to an all-concert ministry and began recording professionally.  During this time, they also had four children, each who has grown to develop their own individual musical talents.  The two oldest daughters are proficient on the violin and play in every concert. Kim is known for her phenomenal mastery of the piano and Phil for his trumpet solos while everyone sings.  The Collingsworth Family released a "first" in the Christian Music Industry, filming two full length music videos at the renowned Music Hall in Cincinnati, OH.  The family has also made appearances in the  Gaither Homecoming Concerts..  Their latest album release That Day Is Coming includes a national radio single, "When He Carries Me Away."

Tickets for the Collingsworth Family are $28 for "premium reserved" and $23 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.

Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include, The Heart Behind the Music on April 21; John Conlee on May 6; Chubby Checker and the Wildcats on May 13 and John Anderson on June 17.  For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.

Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.

Contact
CO&P Integrated Marketing Services
404.218.3077
***@co-p.com
End
Source:Old Town Music Hall
Email:***@co-p.com Email Verified
Tags:Concerts Mill Town
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Bremen - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CO&P Integrated Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share