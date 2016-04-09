Largest Online Astrology Service in India

 
Online Astrology Consultation at comfort of home or office. Pay by Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / Paytm
 
 
GURGAON, India - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Babaji is an Indian Astrologer providing astrology services in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and whole India.

He has been the youngest ever Professional Astrologer in the World who started practicing in his Teenage itself.

Babaji received an International Award in Astrology at the young age of 18 in Presence of His Holiness Jagadguru Shri Shankaracharya Ji.

Baba Ji is a Famous & Best Astrologer in India – Expert of Janam Kundali by Vedic Astrology.

Jyotish Shastra is an Ancient Vedic Science of India.  Janam Kundali which is  Birth Chart or Natal Chart, Cast by an Astrologer for Future Predictions, Horoscope Matching for checking Compatibility of two individuals. Personality, Health, Finance, Property, Business, Job, Love, Litigation, Marriage, Education, Children, Conjugal Life, Foreign Travel and various other aspects are carefully interpreted as Astrology Prediction by Astrology Reading of Horoscope of a Jataka which is called Kundli.  Financial Astrology and Marriage Astrology have an important role in Indian Tradition as per Hindu Astrology. Vedic Astrologers also prescribe Astro Remedies by Jyotish.  These days Lal kitab remedies which are also known as Lal kitab ke totke are much in practice. They are simple and cost effective Astrological Remedies.

Baba Ji is providing Astrology Services since 1993. His clients in Delhi and NCR consider him as Best Astrologer in Delhi and Best Astrologer in Gurgaon.

People refer their friends and family for taking Consultation and Guidance by him.

People from many Asian , European and American Countries  Consult Baba Ji for a Kundli Consultation.

People from all Religions  come to Baba Ji to seek  his Astrology Services as he thinks that Astrology is for serving Humanity at Large.  Be it any religion, A Human Being is first of all a Human Being.

He also provides Prepaid Global Online Astrology Services now by Telephone, Whatsapp or  Skype;  Voice Call or Video Call. The initial reach for this Big Project has been made by listing more than 300 cities in India on his website. So that people in all the cities in all the states of India can come to know about the Online Astrology service provided by Baba Ji and can take due benefit from Consulting him. Already many people from most of the prominent as well small Cities of India come to Baba Ji for Consultation in person. And therefrom the idea was conceived to serve more and more people everywhere by taking the benefit of internet.

Baba Ji is the only Indian Astrologer who provides Online Astrology services to All the Cities of India and also Internationally.  Just Pay online and get a Consultation.



Best Astrologer in Delhi

April 9, 2016

★★★★★

"I have visited many astrologers in Delhi but the kind of satisfaction i get by consulting him is something extra ordinary."

- Harshita Arora

A True Guide

April 27, 2016

★★★★★

"He has always guided me properly whenever i have visited him. I sincerely appreciate his kindness."

- Gaurav Bhalla

Good Astrologer in Gurgaon

April 29, 2016

★★★★★

"He is good astrologer and covered all important things in my horoscopes including personal, family, love and relationships, health, career and money as... "

Read More

- Rajat Maheshwari

Friendly Astrologer

May 14, 2016

★★★★☆

"He is a very friendly astrologer. People of all age groups feel comfortable with him."

- Daksh Mathur

Extremely Recommend

July 11, 2016

★★★★★

"I met him through one of our relative's reference few years back. I had some worries regarding my career and personal relationship that point of time.... "

Read More

- Shipra Khanna

Classy Astrologer

September 2, 2016

★★★★★

"He is a Classy Astrologer. Educated as well as Gracious. He stands apart from the class of those local types astrologers. Moreover he has been of great... "

Read More

- Vanshika Kapoor

Moody but Awesome

October 25, 2016

★★★★☆

"He is a moody person. May be Psychics are like that . We like to meet him quite often. Sometimes he doesn't take any interest. And sometimes he tells like... "

Read More

- Sunaina Gupta

My Love is Back

December 10, 2016

★★★★☆

"We were in a relationship since high school and suddenly he went away. Stopped talking to me. No Dates. No Chats. I was broken completely. Then a neighbor... "

Read More

- Monica Chawla

Worth a Visit

December 20, 2016

★★★★☆

"Though it was tough to travel from noida to gurgaon but it was worth it. Absolutely recommend him."

- Aishwarya Sharma

Miracles do Happen

January 19, 2017

★★★★★

"I got to know about him through one of my cousins. First of all i wondered upon his famous name "Baba Ji" 🙂 but later when i got a miraculous benefit... "

Read More

- Nina Oberoi

Best Astrologer in Delhi NCR

February 18, 2017

★★★★★

"Baba ji's predictions have come accurate in life of my son and daughter in law. He advised my elder son to wear Ruby in gold and his business is shining... "

Read More

- Indu Singh

Punjabi Community Astrologer

February 20, 2017

★★★★☆

"He is a good Astrologer from our Punjabi Community. Rationale and Realistic."

- Amit Arora

Confide in him

March 21, 2017

★★★★★

"I Confide in him. Feel comfortable to share my problems like i can with a friend. Not just the Jyotish Remedies but also he provided me with a right direction... "

Read More

- Shefali

Strong Faith upon Baba Ji

March 22, 2017

★★★★★

"Saade Vadde Veer Ji ne baba ji vaare bataya si. Jo hor koi na kar paaya o baba ji de aashirwaad naal ho gaya. 50 saal purani dukandaari hai saadi te ghat... "

Read More

- Bhupinder Singh Sachdeva

I got Promotion

March 30, 2017

★★★★★

"I work with a private company and despite working hard since so many years with honesty i was not getting promotion. My Wife's friend one day told us about... "

Read More

- Saurabh Kaushik


Visit http://www.janamkundali.org for details

Contact
Baba Ji
9958854900, 9760975490, 9779681737
***@janamkundali.org
