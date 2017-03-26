 
The Revoloutionary Fix-A-Floor Repair Adhesive Now Available in Stores at The Home Depot Nationwide

Fix-A-Floor Worldwide, Inc. Expands Nationwide at The Home Depot
 
 
Fix-A-Floor Ele
Fix-A-Floor Ele
VERO BEACH, Fla. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ***News Flash*** Fix-A-Floor Worldwide, Inc. is pleased to announce that The Revoloutionary Fix-A-Floor Repair Adhesive is Now Available in ALL Stores at The Home Depot Nationwide!

Fix-A-Floor Repair Adhesive "Patent # US 9151066" is an Extra Strength Bonding Adhesive customized for the specific use of Re-Bonding loose and hollow tile, marble, stone & creaky wood floors without the expense and mess of removing or replacing them.

Amazing! Now everyone can fix their floors today, find Fix-A-Floor for only $9.97 in the Flooring Department at your local Home Depot Store Everywhere. Finally Fix those Loose & Hollow Tile, Marble, Stone & Squeaky Wood Floors!

We are thrilled to continue and grow our partnership with The Home Depot!          ***PROUDLY 100% MADE IN THE USA***

Fast, Easy & Affordable! See the How-To Video:
http://www.homedepot.com/p/Fix-A-Floor-10-1-oz-Repair-Adhesive-FIX010/204775851

fixafloorworldwide.com    "Just Drill & Fill"

