The Revoloutionary Fix-A-Floor Repair Adhesive Now Available in Stores at The Home Depot Nationwide
Fix-A-Floor Worldwide, Inc. Expands Nationwide at The Home Depot
Fix-A-Floor Repair Adhesive "Patent # US 9151066" is an Extra Strength Bonding Adhesive customized for the specific use of Re-Bonding loose and hollow tile, marble, stone & creaky wood floors without the expense and mess of removing or replacing them.
Amazing! Now everyone can fix their floors today, find Fix-A-Floor for only $9.97 in the Flooring Department at your local Home Depot Store Everywhere. Finally Fix those Loose & Hollow Tile, Marble, Stone & Squeaky Wood Floors!
We are thrilled to continue and grow our partnership with The Home Depot! ***PROUDLY 100% MADE IN THE USA***
Fast, Easy & Affordable! See the How-To Video:
http://www.homedepot.com/
fixafloorworldwide.com "Just Drill & Fill"
Contact
Jennifer Littmann
***@fixafloorworldwide.com
