Temple Beth AM of Framinghm, MA announces new Rabbi

After a year-long search we are happy to announce Rabbi Sharon Sobel as our new Settled Rabbi.

-- By a unanimous vote of the congregation, Temple Beth Am of Framingham elected Rabbi Sharon L. Sobel to serve as the next Settled Rabbi. She will start on July 1, 2017."When I spoke with Rabbi Sobel last night to give her the good news, she was ecstatic with the outcome, expressed her appreciation to the congregation and very eager to join Temple Beth Am," said Howard E. Schwartz, President of Temple Beth Am. "We are very excited about this news. Rabbi Sobel will be a welcome addition to our community as Temple Beth Am continues to evolve, grow and move forward," said Schwartz.Rabbi Sobel is currently the Rabbi of Temple Isaiah in Stony Brook, Long Island. (http://www.rabbisharonsobel.com/about/) Her career has extended from leading congregations to leading national organizations. She has led pulpits in Highland Park, IL, Westboro, MA (interim rabbi), Stamford, CT and Toronto, ON.She served as Executive Director of the Union for Reform Judaism's Canadian Council for Reform Judaism and ARZA Canada for almost 10 years. Later, as Judaic Consultant for the York Region of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, Rabbi Sobel was responsible for developing and enhancing spiritual life in the York region, the fastest growing Jewish population in all of North America.The daughter of a Reform rabbi, she was ordained from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York in May, 1989. She received her undergraduate degree in mass communications from Boston University's School of Public Communications.