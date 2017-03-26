News By Tag
HCCA Produces Historic Columbia 50th Anniversary Documentary
Local citizens group launches crowdfunding campaign to finance film on the award-winning, planned community of Columbia, Maryland.
"We have partnered with acclaimed filmmaker, Richard Krantz, to produce the film," HCCA president, Stu Kohn explained. "Richard produced a documentary video for Columbia's 20th Anniversary back in 1987, so he is very well versed on Columbia's story."
"In addition to covering Columbia's past, present, and future challenges, this new film will touch on why citizen participation in the planning process is critical to ensuring that Columbia residents continue to enjoy the great quality of life that enabled us to be awarded Money Magazine's best place to live in the U.S. in 2016," Stu added. "There is a lot to celebrate about Columbia. Its success benefits all Howard County citizens."
One of HCCA's board members involved in the film's production, Brian England, has worked on Columbia planning issues for several years. "There are many residents who aren't aware of the protections put in place to safeguard Columbia's success in achieving a self-sustaining, racially and economically diverse, close-knit community existing in harmony with nature," Brian offered. "Columbia's founder, James Rouse, had the foresight to put in place special oversight and regulations. This film will highlight the importance of our planned community, not only for people who live in Columbia but for residents all over Howard County."
Of the $40,000 the HCCA has targeted for its fundraising goal, three-fourths of this, $30,000, will cover production costs, including writing, filming, and editing. The remaining $10,000 will cover marketing, screening, and educating the public, including Howard County students. The group hopes to raise the funds by the campaign's close in early May.
The film production team is already at work interviewing key participants including elected officials, corporate representatives, and most importantly, citizens, who care not only about Columbia but all of Howard County. The movie premiere is scheduled to be held at the Smith Center at the Howard County Community College on July 7th with dates to be announced in cooperation with AMC Columbia theaters. Additionally, the HCCA hopes to show the movie in libraries and schools to inform county students about what it takes to sustain a successful, planned community.
You can reach the funding campaign page at https://igg.me/
About Howard County Citizens Association (HCCA): HCCA is a non-partisan organization of residents of Howard County, Maryland. The mission of the HCCA is to bring residents together to express views on the affairs of Howard County and promote the areas of exemplary government, delivery of services, sound fiscal policies, responsible administration of public funds, and orderly growth and development. The HCCA seeks to sustain and improve the quality of life for Howard County citizens by focusing on the areas of the environment, the educational system, and the preservation of history, agriculture, and open space. More info can be found at the HCCA website at http://howardcountyhcca.org/
