SF&Howler Setting Up Reality Show Locations
Stephen Foster & Howler Set Up Venues For "Live From Muscle Shoals" Reality Show Filming for The Gravody Channel on Apple TV
Participating venues around the U.S. receive unprescedented visibility from the show filmings and showings on international streaming television and internet avenues. Participating audiences get their names included on episode credits at the end of all shows, and all attendees are included in the filming.
Stephen Foster & Howler have netted 10 hits over the last 10 years, including the classics "Mad As Hell", "Mama's Goin' Dancin' When The Train Comes Home" and "50 Feet From A Mango Tree" and two new tracks "Medicine Man" and "Boogie-Woogie Across The USA" are currently being played heavily on international FM & internet radio stations. You'll find a long list of songs recorded and released to radio at http://www.howler.biz .
SF&H new album "DAG" is set for release to U.S Roots, Americana, and FAR charts June 1st. with heavy promotion done by Americana Media Promotion out of Allentown, PA.
Interested venues can contact steve@iMusicShop.net to set up episodes.
For details, go to http://www.globalradiopromo.com/
Contact
Stephen Foster
***@imusicshop.net
