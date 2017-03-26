 
News By Tag
* Reality Tv
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Muscle Shoals
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726


SF&Howler Setting Up Reality Show Locations

Stephen Foster & Howler Set Up Venues For "Live From Muscle Shoals" Reality Show Filming for The Gravody Channel on Apple TV
 
 
SF&HowlerLogo
SF&HowlerLogo
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- "Live From Muscle Shoals" reality show featuring Stephen Foster & Howler goes on the road April 30th at Hillbilly's Wing Shack in Trump, TN. The reality television series built around live performances of SF&Howler is carried on The Gravody Channel on AppleTV/iOS/Chromecast/Playstation/UStream and YouTube.

Participating venues around the U.S. receive unprescedented visibility from the show filmings and showings on international streaming television and internet avenues. Participating audiences get their names included on episode credits at the end of all shows, and all attendees are included in the filming.

Stephen Foster & Howler have netted 10 hits over the last 10 years, including the classics "Mad As Hell", "Mama's Goin' Dancin' When The Train Comes Home" and "50 Feet From A Mango Tree" and two new tracks "Medicine Man" and "Boogie-Woogie Across The USA" are currently being played heavily on international FM & internet radio stations. You'll find a long list of songs recorded and released to radio at http://www.howler.biz .

SF&H new album "DAG" is set for release to U.S Roots, Americana, and FAR charts June 1st. with heavy promotion done by Americana Media Promotion out of Allentown, PA.

Interested venues can contact steve@iMusicShop.net to set up episodes.

For details, go to http://www.globalradiopromo.com/reality.html

Contact
Stephen Foster
***@imusicshop.net
End
Source:"Live From Muscle Shoals"
Email:***@imusicshop.net Email Verified
Tags:Reality Tv
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Muscle Shoals - Alabama - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cathead Blues Pub PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share