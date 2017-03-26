 
KPCD Limos Dublin Launches The Party Bus Dublin Ireland

 
 
BLANCHARDSTOWN, Ireland - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- KPCD Limos Dublin Ireland  has created the newest sensation in Luxury
travel. By using the best of both  worlds a limo and a luxury
bus. All the amenities of a limousine but with the head height
and ability to walk directly inside without crouching by using the Mercedes Mini Bus Hire Meath.

After all, if part of the appeal of
renting a limousine is the luxury this vehicle provides, another part - perhaps, even, an equal part - of hiring  a limousine in dublin in  is the way in which a limousine stands out on the road!

When it comes to riding in style, there is nothing that beats a
limousine. But sometimes, simply "riding in a limousine" is not enough!

"Our first goal is always to provide a top-notch experience," says John Dunne of KPCD Limos Dublin Ireland . "We want to make sure we provide the highest level of luxury, and the best chauffeurs in Dublin, Ireland.
But even beyond that, we want our clients to truly feel special - to truly stand out on the road - and
this is one of the reasons why we aim to make our fleet as unique and versatile as possible."
While there are plenty of limousine options to choose from in any city - and especially in Dublin-
most people assume that all limo services, and that all limousines, are really exactly alike. With their
ever-expanding fleet and their focus on the overall limousine experience, KPCD Limos Dublin   http://www.kpcdlimos.ie  are  proving  this idea wrong!


This is why we  designed this Party Bus Dublin Ireland  with more
headroom and with full length doors for those who had a
diffucult time entering. We started with a Mercedes bus and
designed the inside as a limousine that would hold 25
passengers. On the outside to keep up with the personna of a
stretched luxury stretched vehicle we opted for a striking white
paint job with swirls. The contrast of colors is quite striking.


Looking for Luxury Limos Dublin at its finest  this year for prom? How about the Luxury Party Bus Dublin. Luxury on the inside will turn heads on
the outside

KPCD Limos Dublin Ireland

Navan Road

Blanchardstown

Dublin 15

http://www.kpcd.ie

Source:KPCD LIMOS DUBLIN IRELAND
