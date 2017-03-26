In- Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the In- Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market is estimated at $1.49 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $5.66 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2015 to 2022. Increased occurrences of gamete donations, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, technological advancements in IVF procedures and rising incidence of infertility cases are some of the factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, availability of IVF treatments, increasing disposable income, favourable reimbursement policies, rising health awareness on fertility issues would further augment the market growth. However, high cost of devices, ethical considerations and multiple pregnancies are some of the restraints hampering the market growth. Recent innovations in IVF technology, such as Embryoscope and capsule IVF, are anticipated to boost the demand of IVF devices in future.Micromanipulator is the highest revenue-generating segment owing to its extensive use in various stages of the IVF procedure. However, sperm separation system segment would witness a significant growth due to its extensive use in healthy sperm selection and gender determination. Europe and North America are expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period.Some of the key players in this market include Vitrolife AB, EMD Serono, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Cooper Surgical, Cook Medical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genea Biomedx, Auxogyn, Oxford Gene Technology , OvaScience, Inc., Bangkok Fertility Center, Siriraj Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, Jetanin Institute for Assisted Reproduction, Cyprus IVF Centre, Al Bushra Medical Specialty Complex, Trakya University Hospital ART Center, Lifesure Fertility & Gynaecology Centre and BioART Fertility Centre.• Cryopreservation media• Semen processing media• Ovum processing media• Embryo culture media• Fresh embryo transfer technique• Frozen egg transfer technique• Donor egg transfer technique• Sperm separation system• Cryosystem• Incubator• Imaging system• Disposables• Consumables ovum aspiration pump• Other Instruments• Fertility clinics• Hospitals• Surgical centers• Clinical research institutes• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-market