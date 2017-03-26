News By Tag
In- Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Micromanipulator is the highest revenue-generating segment owing to its extensive use in various stages of the IVF procedure. However, sperm separation system segment would witness a significant growth due to its extensive use in healthy sperm selection and gender determination. Europe and North America are expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period.
Some of the key players in this market include Vitrolife AB, EMD Serono, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Cooper Surgical, Cook Medical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genea Biomedx, Auxogyn, Oxford Gene Technology , OvaScience, Inc., Bangkok Fertility Center, Siriraj Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, Jetanin Institute for Assisted Reproduction, Cyprus IVF Centre, Al Bushra Medical Specialty Complex, Trakya University Hospital ART Center, Lifesure Fertility & Gynaecology Centre and BioART Fertility Centre.
Reagents and Media Covered:
• Cryopreservation media
• Semen processing media
• Ovum processing media
• Embryo culture media
Technology Covered:
• Fresh embryo transfer technique
• Frozen egg transfer technique
• Donor egg transfer technique
IVF Instruments Covered:
• Sperm separation system
• Cryosystem
• Incubator
• Imaging system
• Disposables
• Consumables ovum aspiration pump
• Other Instruments
End Users Covered:
• Fertility clinics
• Hospitals
• Surgical centers
• Clinical research institutes
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
