News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Announcement of Big Budget Movie "Spam" by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED
Announcement of Big Budget Movie "Spam" by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED. Film all about cyber crime and the investigations. Dedicated to the society for cyber awareness.
About Film "Spam"
Plot of Movie: A drama based on a cyber investigation squad. Jagat is the only son of a high ranking police officer. Jagat entered the police academy ranked first and graduated from the academy ranked first. As a detective, he then joins the cyber investigation department. Jagat then works to reveal the secrets of those that hide within the cyber world of the dead person in record but actually presents. This is Hypothertical drama which involved the romance, action, thrill and Mystery.
Casting call:
Rules for casting:
Casting for above roles, apply through the link given below or submit profile with the form attached at the end of document.
Important Points regarding casting:
· Fresher/ experienced can also apply
· During shoot, the female model can't get pregnant
· Pay is negotiable
· Kindly submit video reel/ audition video reel with the profile.
· Only selected profiles are called for the Audition.
· IMM and KKOFFE have the rights of selection of profiles and their decision will be final.
· No Audition fee or any upfront money charged by KKOFFEE and IMM.
· Final Audition/Look Test will be executed at Mumbai (India).
· Advance Money will be paid, after Look Test and contract signing.
· All transactions are done via Bank/Cheque/
Specification of Roles
Sonam
Lead, Female, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'3" - 6'4"
Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding.
Additional Criteria
WEIGHT: 45 - 65 Kgs.
PHYSIQUE: Slim
PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Martial Arts
ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or Yoga
DANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or Disco
Jagat
Lead, Male, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'10" - 6'2"
Lead male actor cyber detective, the role full of love, affection in first half of movie and the second half of movie comes with great action.
Additional Criteria
WEIGHT: 70 - 85 Kgs.
PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or Heavyset
ETHNIC APPEARANCE: Asian, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, or Indian/South Asian
PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Stunts
ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts or Swimming
ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or Yoga
DANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or Disco
Shivani
Lead, Female, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'3" - 6'2"
Seeking most beautiful girl Sexy and able to do bold scene the role include kiss, bare back and bed scene.
Additional Criteria
WEIGHT: 45 - 65 Kgs.
PHYSIQUE: Slim
PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing
ATHLETIC SKILLS: Swimming, or Yoga
DANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or Disco
Nitin
Lead, Male, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'10" - 6'4"
Second Lead probable. Muscular, Bold Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding
Additional Criteria
WEIGHT: 70 - 85 Kgs.
PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or Heavyset
ETHNIC APPEARANCE: Asian, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, or Indian/South Asian
PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Stunts
ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts or Swimming
ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or Yoga
DANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or Disco
Amit
Supporting, Male, 20 - 30 yrs, 5'9" - 6'1"
Plus Size. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding
Additional Criteria
WEIGHT: 85 - 115 Kgs.
PHYSIQUE: Heavyset
Alia
Supporting, Female, 20 - 30 yrs, 5'1" - 5'9"
Able to Dance, Swim, Plus Size
Additional Criteria
WEIGHT: 55 - 95 Kgs.
PHYSIQUE: Average or Heavyset
Javed (Negative)
Featured, Male, 35 - 45 yrs, 5'11" - 6'6"
Muscular Body. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding.
Additional Criteria
WEIGHT: 65 - 95 Kgs.
PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or Heavyset
PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Martial Arts
ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, Wrestling, or Yoga
DANCE: Ballet, Ballroom, Hip Hop, Salsa, Swing, Break, Capoeira, Club/Freestyle, Disco, Flamenco, Line, Modern, Tango, Tap, Waltz, Belly, Clog, Hula, Irish Dance, Jazz, Polka, Pop Locking, Robot, or Square
Javed
Featured, Male, 45 - 65 yrs
Martial Arts, Driving.
Aparna (Mother of lead)
Featured, Female, 55 - 75 yrs
Character Role. Horse riding, swimming
Budget:
USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)
Financed by: ADD FINANCE
Insurance: New India Insurance
Workshop: 10 Days (Paris)
Casting by INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY
EMAIL: afpconsultant@
Whats App/Call: +33-644640999
Production House: KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED
About KKOFFEE
A Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited. KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.
KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:
Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.
Contact
Zarra Akhtar
***@addabank.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse