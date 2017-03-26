 
Industry News





Announcement of Big Budget Movie "Spam" by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED

Announcement of Big Budget Movie "Spam" by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED. Film all about cyber crime and the investigations. Dedicated to the society for cyber awareness.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Announcement of Big Budget Movie "Spam" by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED alonh with the casting team started looking for cast and inviting profiles for the lead, second lead and other artist.

About Film "Spam"

Plot of Movie: A drama based on a cyber investigation squad. Jagat is the only son of a high ranking police officer. Jagat entered the police academy ranked first and graduated from the academy ranked first. As a detective, he then joins the cyber investigation department. Jagat then works to reveal the secrets of those that hide within the cyber world of the dead person in record but actually presents. This is Hypothertical drama which involved the romance, action, thrill and Mystery.

Casting call:

Rules for casting:

Casting for above roles, apply through the link given below or submit profile with the form attached at the end of document.

Important Points regarding casting:

·         Fresher/ experienced can also apply

·         During shoot, the female model can't get pregnant

·         Pay is negotiable

·         Kindly submit video reel/ audition video reel with the profile.

·         Only selected profiles are called for the Audition.

·         IMM and KKOFFE have the rights of selection of profiles and their decision will be final.

·         No Audition fee or any upfront money charged by KKOFFEE and IMM.

·         Final Audition/Look Test will be executed at Mumbai (India).

·         Advance Money will be paid, after Look Test and contract signing.

·         All transactions are done via Bank/Cheque/Wire Transfer.

Specification of Roles

Sonam

Lead, Female, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'3" - 6'4"

Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding.

Additional Criteria

WEIGHT: 45 - 65 Kgs.

PHYSIQUE: Slim

PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Martial Arts

ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or Yoga

DANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or Disco

Jagat

Lead, Male, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'10" - 6'2"

Lead male actor cyber detective, the role full of love, affection in first half of movie and the second half of movie comes with great action.

Additional Criteria

WEIGHT: 70 - 85 Kgs.

PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or Heavyset

ETHNIC APPEARANCE: Asian, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, or Indian/South Asian

PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Stunts

ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts or Swimming

ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or Yoga

DANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or Disco

Shivani

Lead, Female, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'3" - 6'2"

Seeking most beautiful girl Sexy and able to do bold scene the role include kiss, bare back and bed scene.

Additional Criteria

WEIGHT: 45 - 65 Kgs.

PHYSIQUE: Slim

PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing

ATHLETIC SKILLS:  Swimming, or Yoga

DANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or Disco

Nitin

Lead, Male, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'10" - 6'4"

Second Lead probable. Muscular, Bold Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding

Additional Criteria

WEIGHT: 70 - 85 Kgs.

PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or Heavyset

ETHNIC APPEARANCE: Asian, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, or Indian/South Asian

PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Stunts

ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts or Swimming

ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or Yoga

DANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or Disco

Amit

Supporting, Male, 20 - 30 yrs, 5'9" - 6'1"

Plus Size. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding

Additional Criteria

WEIGHT: 85 - 115 Kgs.

PHYSIQUE: Heavyset

Alia
Supporting, Female, 20 - 30 yrs, 5'1" - 5'9"

Able to Dance, Swim, Plus Size

Additional Criteria

WEIGHT: 55 - 95 Kgs.

PHYSIQUE: Average or Heavyset

Javed (Negative)

Featured, Male, 35 - 45 yrs, 5'11" - 6'6"

Muscular Body. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding.

Additional Criteria

WEIGHT: 65 - 95 Kgs.

PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or Heavyset

PERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Martial Arts

ATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, Wrestling, or Yoga

DANCE: Ballet, Ballroom, Hip Hop, Salsa, Swing, Break, Capoeira, Club/Freestyle, Disco, Flamenco, Line, Modern, Tango, Tap, Waltz, Belly, Clog, Hula, Irish Dance, Jazz, Polka, Pop Locking, Robot, or Square

Javed

Featured, Male, 45 - 65 yrs

Martial Arts, Driving.

Aparna (Mother of lead)

Featured, Female, 55 - 75 yrs

Character Role. Horse riding, swimming

Budget:

USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)

Financed by: ADD FINANCE

Insurance: New India Insurance

Workshop: 10 Days (Paris)

Casting by INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY

EMAIL: afpconsultant@gmail.com

Whats App/Call: +33-644640999

Production House: KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED

About KKOFFEE

A Wish! A Hope! A Dream!  This is where all good things start.  Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited.  KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.

KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments: KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.

Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.

Contact
Zarra Akhtar
***@addabank.com
End
Source:KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES
Email:***@addabank.com Email Verified
Tags:KKOFFEE, ADDA Finance, IMM
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Projects
