Announcement of Big Budget Movie "Spam" by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED. Film all about cyber crime and the investigations. Dedicated to the society for cyber awareness.

-- Announcement of Big Budget Movie "Spam" by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED alonh with the casting team started looking for cast and inviting profiles for the lead, second lead and other artist.About Film "Spam"Plot of Movie: A drama based on a cyber investigation squad. Jagat is the only son of a high ranking police officer. Jagat entered the police academy ranked first and graduated from the academy ranked first. As a detective, he then joins the cyber investigation department. Jagat then works to reveal the secrets of those that hide within the cyber world of the dead person in record but actually presents. This is Hypothertical drama which involved the romance, action, thrill and Mystery.Casting call:Rules for casting:Casting for above roles, apply through the link given below or submit profile with the form attached at the end of document.Important Points regarding casting:· Fresher/ experienced can also apply· During shoot, the female model can't get pregnant· Pay is negotiable· Kindly submit video reel/ audition video reel with the profile.· Only selected profiles are called for the Audition.· IMM and KKOFFE have the rights of selection of profiles and their decision will be final.· No Audition fee or any upfront money charged by KKOFFEE and IMM.· Final Audition/Look Test will be executed at Mumbai (India).· Advance Money will be paid, after Look Test and contract signing.· All transactions are done via Bank/Cheque/Wire Transfer.Specification of RolesSonamLead, Female, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'3" - 6'4"Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding.WEIGHT: 45 - 65 Kgs.PHYSIQUE: SlimPERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Martial ArtsATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or YogaDANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or DiscoJagatLead, Male, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'10" - 6'2"Lead male actor cyber detective, the role full of love, affection in first half of movie and the second half of movie comes with great action.WEIGHT: 70 - 85 Kgs.PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or HeavysetETHNIC APPEARANCE: Asian, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, or Indian/South AsianPERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or StuntsATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts or SwimmingATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or YogaDANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or DiscoLead, Female, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'3" - 6'2"Seeking most beautiful girl Sexy and able to do bold scene the role include kiss, bare back and bed scene.WEIGHT: 45 - 65 Kgs.PHYSIQUE: SlimPERFORMANCE SKILLS: DancingATHLETIC SKILLS: Swimming, or YogaDANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or DiscoLead, Male, 20 - 35 yrs, 5'10" - 6'4"Second Lead probable. Muscular, Bold Able to Dance, Swim, Horse ridingWEIGHT: 70 - 85 Kgs.PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or HeavysetETHNIC APPEARANCE: Asian, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, or Indian/South AsianPERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or StuntsATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts or SwimmingATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, or YogaDANCE: Salsa, Swing, Break, Club/Freestyle, or DiscoSupporting, Male, 20 - 30 yrs, 5'9" - 6'1"Plus Size. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse ridingWEIGHT: 85 - 115 Kgs.PHYSIQUE: HeavysetSupporting, Female, 20 - 30 yrs, 5'1" - 5'9"Able to Dance, Swim, Plus SizeWEIGHT: 55 - 95 Kgs.PHYSIQUE: Average or HeavysetJaved (Negative)Featured, Male, 35 - 45 yrs, 5'11" - 6'6"Muscular Body. Able to Dance, Swim, Horse riding.WEIGHT: 65 - 95 Kgs.PHYSIQUE: Average, Athletic, or HeavysetPERFORMANCE SKILLS: Dancing or Martial ArtsATHLETIC SKILLS: Martial Arts, Swimming, Wrestling, or YogaDANCE: Ballet, Ballroom, Hip Hop, Salsa, Swing, Break, Capoeira, Club/Freestyle, Disco, Flamenco, Line, Modern, Tango, Tap, Waltz, Belly, Clog, Hula, Irish Dance, Jazz, Polka, Pop Locking, Robot, or SquareJavedFeatured, Male, 45 - 65 yrsMartial Arts, Driving.Aparna (Mother of lead)Featured, Female, 55 - 75 yrsCharacter Role. Horse riding, swimmingBudget:USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)Financed by: ADD FINANCEInsurance: New India InsuranceWorkshop: 10 Days (Paris)Casting by INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANYEMAIL: afpconsultant@gmail.comWhats App/Call: +33-644640999Production House: KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITEDAbout KKOFFEEA Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited. KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.