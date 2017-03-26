 
News By Tag
* Axle Weighing
* Scale Hire
* Weighing Scales Hire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Littleborough
  Lancashire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726

Features And Functionality Behind Portable Axle Weigh Pads

Over the past few years there has been considerable progress in the development of truck axle scale technology.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Axle Weighing
* Scale Hire
* Weighing Scales Hire

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Littleborough - Lancashire - England

LITTLEBOROUGH, England - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Portable weigh pads

The market is in agreement that one of the most highly sought after scale systems available at the present time, are portable axle weighing (http://www.abacusweighing.co.uk/products/wheel-axle-weighing) pads. These provide a high level of versatility and functionality, for a range of users and applications.

Portable weigh pads (or axle weighers as they are perhaps commonly referred to) have become an industry standard. Unlike larger and more cumbersome mechanisms of years past, portable weigh pads deliver optimal convenience and efficiency for a number of industries.

Conclusive research led by Dini Argeo

Much research has been done into the construction of weigh pads in recent years. Dini Argeo, for example, has optimised and finely tuned the portable weighing technology that is now readily available across the UK.

As a direct consequence, businesses opting to invest in this type of innovation have enjoyed great cost savings in more ways than one.

Aluminium is light and very portable

The most common material used to build portable weigh pads is aluminium. This material makes systems generally very lightweight and, therefore, easily portable. This is a particular advantage in busy automotive workshops and service areas.

One such example of leading weigh pad technology is supplied by Dini Argeo and known as the WWS System. This can accommodate vehicles up to 60 tonnes.

The WWS System features a portable weight terminal and is designed with an easy use, backlight LCD interface (so it can be seen). This allows operators to see and print vehicle weights for payload management.

This type of portable terminal is also equipped with rechargeable batteries that provide hours of scale operation.

So as the industry makes more progress and technology moves forward, axle weighing solutions continue to improve and provide even greater benefits.

Are you interested in finding out more about our extensive experience in the industrial weighing industry, or our axle weighing product range? We have a broad knowledge of different brands, but specialise in Dini Argeo weighing solutions.

Call Mel or Chris on t: 0161 799 7131, or visit us online at www.abacusweighing.co.uk

Contact
Abacus Weighing Services
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Axle Weighing, Scale Hire, Weighing Scales Hire
Industry:Services
Location:Littleborough - Lancashire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share