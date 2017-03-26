Features And Functionality Behind Portable Axle Weigh Pads

Over the past few years there has been considerable progress in the development of truck axle scale technology.

--The market is in agreement that one of the most highly sought after scale systems available at the present time, are portablepads. These provide a high level of versatility and functionality, for a range of users and applications.Portable weigh pads (or axle weighers as they are perhaps commonly referred to) have become an industry standard. Unlike larger and more cumbersome mechanisms of years past, portable weigh pads deliver optimal convenience and efficiency for a number of industries.Much research has been done into the construction of weigh pads in recent years. Dini Argeo, for example, has optimised and finely tuned the portable weighing technology that is now readily available across the UK.As a direct consequence, businesses opting to invest in this type of innovation have enjoyed great cost savings in more ways than one.The most common material used to build portable weigh pads is aluminium. This material makes systems generally very lightweight and, therefore, easily portable. This is a particular advantage in busy automotive workshops and service areas.One such example of leading weigh pad technology is supplied by Dini Argeo and known as the WWS System. This can accommodate vehicles up to 60 tonnes.The WWS System features a portable weight terminal and is designed with an easy use, backlight LCD interface (so it can be seen). This allows operators to see and print vehicle weights for payload management.This type of portable terminal is also equipped with rechargeable batteries that provide hours of scale operation.So as the industry makes more progress and technology moves forward,solutions continue to improve and provide even greater benefits.Are you interested in finding out more about our extensive experience in the industrial weighing industry, or our axle weighing product range? We have a broad knowledge of different brands, but specialise in Dini Argeo weighing solutions.