April 2017
BreezPro Fidget Spinner Now Available on Amazon

 
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- As a top performing electronic commerce and online retail company, Amazon has provided the best platform for companies to offer their goods and merchandises. And as such, G&H Global LLC has continuously used its services for the various brands it owns. And now is no different as the company launches its newest addition to their roster of top quality products, the BreezPro Fidget Spinner.

A self-regulation toy, BreezPro can help relieve stress, anxiety and boredom. It is also deemed beneficial for individuals with ADD, ADHD and Autism as it can improve their performance. Furthermore, it is proven effective in enhancing focus, concentration, active listening and attention. And it also makes the mind more alert and organized. This is all possible with the fidget spinner's ability to filter or eliminate distractions, allowing the release of excess energy and muscle tension that has built up in one's brain and body.

With the belief that fidget toys are not only to be enjoyed by kids alone, G&H introduces their own version of such through their new fidget spinners. Available in Black and White, BreezPro has an ideal size of 7 cm and the built that is comfortable for both kids and adults. It is cooler, more soothing and more relaxing which can fit any age and gender.

BreezPro Fidget Spinner (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB9CMRH) is made with an ABS plastic frame, making it stronger and more durable compared to those that are 3D printed. It is sleek, convenient and an "EDC" or "Every Day Carry" item which can easily fit in one's pockets. Moreover, each unit is installed with premium Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) hybrid ceramic center bearings which guarantees a smoother and longer spin time that can last up to 2 to 3 minutes. And outer bearings are then made up of Chrome Steel, providing the tri-spinner a balanced and flawless rotation.

And similar to all the brands under its name, the G&H Global LLC company also stands by their promise of putting their customers first with the new BreezPro (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBB98WK). This, where all customers who purchase their fidget spinners through Amazon is guaranteed with a 100% Hassle-Free Money Back which means, a customer who is not fully satisfied with his product can simply return the item and receive a full refund.

