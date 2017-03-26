G&H Launches BreezPro Fidget Spinner

 
BreezPro Fidget Spinner is now Available for Purchase
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- A leading retailer and dealer online, G&H Global LLC is yet again expanding their roster of high-end quality merchandises with the new BreezPro Fidget Spinner. With a grand launch held recently, the company announced the product's availability within the second quarter of the year.

Through the brand "BreezPro", G&H introduces two (2) varieties of their premium fidget spinners: Black and White. Using Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) hybrid ceramic bearings at its center, BreezPro guarantees a smoother and longer spin time which can last up to 2 to 3 minutes. In addition, its 3 Chrome Steel outer bearings provides balance and flawless rotation.

Physically, BreezPro Fidget Spinners have a sleek and comfortable design. It has an ideal size of 7 cm, making it convenient for its users. It can be carried every day and can easily fit in one's pockets. Also, it is made with an ABS plastic frame, making it stronger and more durable compared to others which are 3D printed.

Fidget Spinners are popular due to its effectiveness in enhancing one's ability to focus. Furthermore, they are self-regulation toys or tools that promotes concentration, active listening and attention. It works by filtering out distractions from the surrounding or one's own body, and provides the brain more input to make it more alert and organized. They are also seen to help relieve stress, anxiety, boredom, and can improve performance of individuals with ADD, ADHD and Autism.

Given its built, size and benefits, BreezPro is suitable for any age and gender. It can be enjoyed and beneficial to anyone, especially those with restless and idle hands. As it is silent and non-disturbing, G&H's fidget spinner is advisable for use at home, school and office. A fidget spinner that is not only soothing and relaxing, BreezPro (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB9CMRH) is the ultimate fidgeting accessory as it is fun, cool and ultimately helpful too.

And with that, the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, gladly announced "Whether it's for killing time, staying awake or simply showing off, BreezPro (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBB98WK) can do it all for you! And we're all excited to say that it's now available for everyone!"

