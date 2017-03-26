Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast t

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- Blood flow measurement devices in healthcare sector holds an important part under diagnostic and research segment. These measurement devices help the physician to understand the nature of the blood flow such as the amount of blood supplied to the various vital organs and abnormal changes in the blood flow velocity, which can cause malformation of vessels. There are some fixed blood flow volumes in the body that varies according to the vitality and requirement of the organ. Some values of blood flow are 100-250 cm/s in aorta, the abdominal part comprises requires 100 cm/s of blood flow, and vena cava needs a steady blood flow of around 5-10 cm/sec. Blood acts as a food and nutrient carrier for various organs and an adequate amount of blood supply is important for their proper functioning.Furthermore, various diseases and disorders such as hypertension and diabetes can cause variation in supply of blood to the organs, which if left untreated can result in organ failure. Measurement of blood flow can provide essential information that can be analyzed for accurate disease diagnosis. Changes in blood flow may occur in the initial stage of any disease or abnormality. An instant, reliable, and noninvasive technique for blood flow measurement would allow for early diagnosis and effective treatment of the disease. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising demand for effective and early diagnosis of such disease would fuel growth of the blood flow measurement devices market in the near future.Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Taxonomy:By Device Type· Ultrasonic Doppler blood flow meterso Digital Dopplero Bilateral Dopplero Multi range Doppler technology· Laser Doppler blood flow meters· Electromagnetic blood flow metersBy Application Type· Surgerieso Non-Invasive· Gastroenterologyo Diabeteso Cardiac Disordero Invasive· Microvascular surgeryo Reconstructive Surgeryo Organ Transplantation· Intensive care· Post-operative ConditionBy Modality· Hand Held· Portable devices· Table TopIncrease in prevalence of vascular diseases is expected to support growth of blood flow measuring devices market:Rise in prevalence of various vascular disorders along with rapidly aging population worldwide is expected to favor growth of the blood flow measurement devices industry in the near future. Furthermore, clinical conditions such as severe diabetes, arterial occlusions, and cardiac disorders can also be diagnosed using blood flow measuring devices. Among all the abnormalities and disorders, cardiovascular disorders is the largest revenue contributor. The supporting factor for the occurrence of such vascular diseases is the rise in obesity-initiated cardiovascular diseases.Among all the segments, the measurement through ultrasonic Doppler technique holds the maximum revenue share in the market and this is expected to expand with significant growth rate over the forecast period. The wide range of applications such as peripheral vascular disorders, intra cranial pressure monitoring, and monitoring of various malignant and non-malignant tumors is projected to support the growth of the market in the near future.Novel device launches and their approval is projected to favor growth of the blood flow measurement devices marketThe global market of blood flow measurement devices is consolidated, with some major players holding up the maximum share due to their efficient R&D activities. Players in the market are developing novel products through major spending on R&D to capitalize on highly lucrative opportunities in the blood flow measurement devices industry. For instance, Medtronic Plc is considered to be the toughest competitor in the market. This is mainly attributed to its extensive product portfolio and large investment in research of blood flow measuring devices. Furthermore, new launches and FDA approval are favoring growth in their market share. For instance, in 2015, according to VertMarkets, Inc, company's pipeline flex embolization device received FDA approval, which in turn is expected to enhance its market share in blood measurement devices market over the forecast period.Key players operating in the blood flow measurement devices market include Medtronics, Biomedix Inc, AKW Medicals Inc, Moor Instruments, Deltex Medical Ltd, D E Hokanson Inc, Cook Medical, Arjohuntleigh, Elcat GmBH, Flowtronics Inc, Ace Medicals, Carolina Medical Plc and Compumedics Ltd.About Coherent Market Insights:Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.