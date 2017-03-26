News By Tag
International LED Summit Gathers Lighting Gurus from Around The World @ LED Expo Thailand 2017
Renowned speakers & select experts are readying to catapult the industry with their high-powered keynotes followed by stimulating discussions, this May
The LED Light Talk
Notably, Light Talk – a one-to-one confidential consultation with the world's most renowned lighting designers & Industry professionals – will be there as the warm-up before the serious knowledge sharing stage takes off. Light Talk is designed to offer an opportunity to meet and get professionals' & experts' advice & guidance from experienced international lighting designers who are roistered to be on-hand and would provide guidance to registered participants on a particular subject, such as a current or proposed future project, discuss and answer questions, and/or offer strategic advice on a way forward. A total of 12 individual Light Talks are planned to avoid disappointments among the registrants of missing their turn.
The International LED Summit
Once the Light Talks are over, the International LED Summit would focus on technologies, innovations and applications steered by the committee of experts. Aimed at driving knowledge in key areas of lighting design to enhance efficiency, the summit will provide a relaxed environment emphasizing on smart technologies for innovations in lighting besides the latest trends in application areas followed by the expectations for future to a highly qualified audience. The conference would attract high-powered keynotes followed by stimulating discussions in an open environment as invited speakers will highlight and demonstrate the trend of LED lighting & energy saving technology, government policies and benefits of using for better consumer understanding.
Themes/Topics
The Summit will be highly focused on case studies, practical design issues and views on trends, innovations, and technological advancements in both interior and exterior spaces. Individual speakers and panel discussions will tackle the influence and issues that designers, owners and operators face in implementing LED technology as well as the opportunities that LED provides us today which we did not have in the past. Contemporary issues such as smart lighting and the IoT will be discussed. Compliance with new regulations, codes of practice, as well as environmental and wellness issues will be addressed. All these are grouped under four separate themes to be addressed under four-summit sessions:
· Urban Redevelopment
· Multi-Media Building Facades
· Hospitality
· Commercial & Retail
Keynote Presentation & TED Talk
The Summit comprises two types of presentations - Keynotes and TED. Keynote presentation will be of 35 minutes, while TED Talk will be a rather short 10-minute presentation in the follow-up of the former on a topic close to the presenters' heart in context with the session's theme.
Distinguished Speakers & Their Respective Topics
Each invited speaker has been selected by IAC based on his/her expertise, practical experience and notoriety in their particular field of professional lighting design, education or research.
1. Speaker: Dr. Amardeep M. Dugar, Founder & Principal, Lighting Research & Designer, New Delhi, India
Keynote Presentation Title: Lighting and Urban Redevelopment
2. Speaker: Laura Bernadet, Lecturer, Dept. of Construction Engineering & Lighting Science, School of Engineering, Jönköping University, Sweden
TED Talk Presentation Title: I Like – Urban Lighting Trends & Beyond
3. Speaker: Dr. Karolina M. Zielinska-Dabkowska, Co-Founder, designs-4-people, Wismar, Germany
Keynote Presentation Title: LED Outdoor Advertising in the Urban Context
4. Speaker: Yoke Yuin Cheong, Analyst, IHS Markit, Penang, Malaysia
TED Talk Presentation Title: Market Opportunities for LED Video Display Technologies
5. Speaker: Dr. Acharawan Chutarat, Lighting Designer, BioArchitek Co. Ltd., Bangkok, Thailand
Keynote Presentation Title: Future Smart Lighting in Thai Context
6. Speaker: Lear Hsieh, President, CLDA (Taiwan)
TED Talk Presentation Title: Life Art & Healthy Lighting
7. Speaker: Philip Raphael, Founder, Philip Rafael Arch Lighting Design Studio, Berlin, Germany
Keynote Presentation Title: Lighting Design – Communication & Choreography
8. Speaker: Warren Julian, Emeritus Professor, University of Sydney, Australia
TED Talk Presentation Title: What Solid State Lighting Can Bring To The Shopping Mall Near You!
Target Audience
Presentations will be of interest to the delegates such as architects, interior designers, urban planners, city officials, property developers, operators and owners, engineers, representatives of design / engineering associations and the general public.
For further details, please visit: www.ledexpothailand.com
About the Organisers:
MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. & IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. together with International Advisory Committee of CLDA have come up with the International LED Summit to bring forward the best practices in LED arena worldwide starting the ASEAN region. The Summit, one of the highlights of the LED Expo Thailand 2017, on LED Lighting & Energy Saving will be steered by the committee of experts to present high-powered keynotes and stimulating discussions in an open environment. Invited speakers will highlight and demonstrate the trend of LED lighting & energy saving technology, government policies and benefits of using for better consumer understanding.
