International LED Summit Gathers Lighting Gurus from Around The World @ LED Expo Thailand 2017

Renowned speakers & select experts are readying to catapult the industry with their high-powered keynotes followed by stimulating discussions, this May

Contact

Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

***@mexexhibits.com Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

End

-- LED Expo Thailand, one of the leading LED lighting events in Southeast Asia and ASEAN's largest international exhibition on LED lighting products & technology, is scheduled this year during 11-13 May 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand. It is dedicated to the science, technology and application of LEDs and solid-state lighting. Organized by IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. & MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and supported by the Federation of Thai Industries, the Show is an important initiative towards energy conservation and a green environment by host organizations - Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and Ministry Of Energy, where International LED Summit and localized free seminars are the other important events held concurrent to the show. There are two different levels of knowledge platforms –Notably, Light Talk – a one-to-one confidential consultation with the world's most renowned lighting designers & Industry professionals ­– will be there as the warm-up before the serious knowledge sharing stage takes off. Light Talk is designed to offer an opportunity to meet and get professionals' & experts' advice & guidance from experienced international lighting designers who are roistered to be on-hand and would provide guidance to registered participants on a particular subject, such as a current or proposed future project, discuss and answer questions, and/or offer strategic advice on a way forward. A total of 12 individual Light Talks are planned to avoid disappointments among the registrants of missing their turn.Once the Light Talks are over, the International LED Summit would focus on technologies, innovations and applications steered by the committee of experts. Aimed at driving knowledge in key areas of lighting design to enhance efficiency, the summit will provide a relaxed environment emphasizing on smart technologies for innovations in lighting besides the latest trends in application areas followed by the expectations for future to a highly qualified audience. The conference would attract high-powered keynotes followed by stimulating discussions in an open environment as invited speakers will highlight and demonstrate the trend of LED lighting & energy saving technology, government policies and benefits of using for better consumer understanding.The Summit will be highly focused on case studies, practical design issues and views on trends, innovations, and technological advancements in both interior and exterior spaces. Individual speakers and panel discussions will tackle the influence and issues that designers, owners and operators face in implementing LED technology as well as the opportunities that LED provides us today which we did not have in the past. Contemporary issues such as smart lighting and the IoT will be discussed. Compliance with new regulations, codes of practice, as well as environmental and wellness issues will be addressed. All these are grouped under four separate themes to be addressed underour-summit sessions:· Urban Redevelopment· Multi-Media Building Facades· Hospitality· Commercial & RetailThe Summit comprises two types of presentations - Keynotes and TED. Keynote presentation will be of 35 minutes, while TED Talk will be a rather short 10-minute presentation in the follow-up of the former on a topic close to the presenters' heart in context with the session's theme.Each invited speaker has been selected by IAC based on his/her expertise, practical experience and notoriety in their particular field of professional lighting design, education or research.Speaker: Dr. Amardeep M. Dugar, Founder & Principal, Lighting Research & Designer, New Delhi, IndiaKeynote Presentation Title:2. Speaker: Laura Bernadet, Lecturer, Dept. of Construction Engineering & Lighting Science, School of Engineering, Jönköping University, SwedenTED Talk Presentation Title:Speaker: Dr. Karolina M. Zielinska-Dabkowska, Co-Founder, designs-4-people, Wismar, GermanyKeynote Presentation Title:4. Speaker: Yoke Yuin Cheong, Analyst, IHS Markit, Penang, MalaysiaTED Talk Presentation Title:5. Speaker: Dr. Acharawan Chutarat, Lighting Designer, BioArchitek Co. Ltd., Bangkok, ThailandKeynote Presentation Title: Future Smart Lighting in Thai Context6. Speaker: Lear Hsieh, President, CLDA (Taiwan)TED Talk Presentation Title:7. Speaker: Philip Raphael, Founder, Philip Rafael Arch Lighting Design Studio, Berlin, GermanyKeynote Presentation Title:8. Speaker: Warren Julian, Emeritus Professor, University of Sydney, AustraliaPresentations will be of interest to the delegates such as architects, interior designers, urban planners, city officials, property developers, operators and owners, engineers, representatives of design / engineering associations and the general public.MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. & IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. together with International Advisory Committee of CLDA have come up with theto bring forward the best practices in LED arena worldwide starting the ASEAN region. The Summit, one of the highlights of the LED Expo Thailand 2017, on LED Lighting & Energy Saving will be steered by the committee of experts to present high-powered keynotes and stimulating discussions in an open environment. Invited speakers will highlight and demonstrate the trend of LED lighting & energy saving technology, government policies and benefits of using for better consumer understanding.