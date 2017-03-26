Conference on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code 2016: Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward

conf2

Contact

Raksha Sharma

contact@h2life.in

-- "", a not for profit organization focused on public policy and advocacy is organizing a one day conference on "". The session will commence at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which was passed by the Parliament on 28th May 2016, is a welcome overhaul of the existing framework dealing with insolvency and bankruptcy conditions of corporates, individuals, partnerships and other entities. It paves the way for much needed reforms while focusing on creditor driven insolvency resolution.Through the conference, H2 Life Foundation aims to spread awareness about the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. There will introspection on how does the code work? There will also be a discussion on the functioning of the governing body and power and functions of the committee and its effects on the layman, economy, banks, startups, and cross-border insolvency., Chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India will be the Guest of Honour. The conference will provide a unique opportunity to interact with Members of Parliament, economists, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, lawyers, CA's, CS', corporate, diplomats, think-tanks, and media.More information about the conference can be found here: