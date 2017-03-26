 
Conference on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code 2016: Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward

 
 
RAJENDRA PLACE, India - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- "H2 Life Foundation", a not for profit organization focused on public policy and advocacy is organizing a one day conference on "The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016: Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward". The session will commence at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which was passed by the Parliament on 28th May 2016, is a welcome overhaul of the existing framework dealing with insolvency and bankruptcy conditions of corporates, individuals, partnerships and other entities. It paves the way for much needed reforms while focusing on creditor driven insolvency resolution.

Through the conference, H2 Life Foundation aims to spread awareness about the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. There will introspection on how does the code work? There will also be a discussion on the functioning of the governing body and power and functions of the committee and its effects on the layman, economy, banks, startups, and cross-border insolvency.

Dr. M. S. Sahoo, Chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India will be the Guest of Honour. The conference will provide a unique opportunity to interact with Members of Parliament, economists, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, lawyers, CA's, CS', corporate, diplomats, think-tanks, and media.

More information about the conference can be found here:

https://www.h2life.in/h2life-insolvency-code-conference-a...

Contact
Raksha Sharma
contact@h2life.in
Source:
Email:***@h2life.in Email Verified
Tags:Insolvency Conference In Delhi, Insolvency Event In Delhi, Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Rajendra Place - Delhi - India
Subject:Events
