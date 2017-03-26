April 4 & 5: METAvivor to Bring Metastatic (Stage IV) Breast Cancer Patients from Across US to Capitol Hill. Events Open to Press Tuesday April 4 & 5

METAvivor will train stage IV metastatic breast cancer patients and their supporters from across the US on advocacy issues affecting this community. Advocates will meet with Congressional leaders to request increased funding for research and improved access to treatment and healthcare for people with stage IV, metastatic cancer.