April 4 & 5: METAvivor to Bring Metastatic (Stage IV) Breast Cancer Patients from Across US to Capitol Hill. Events Open to Press Tuesday April 4 & 5
METAvivor will train stage IV metastatic breast cancer patients and their supporters from across the US on advocacy issues affecting this community. Advocates will meet with Congressional leaders to request increased funding for research and improved access to treatment and healthcare for people with stage IV, metastatic cancer.
WASHINGTON - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- METAvivor Research and Support Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research for stage IV metastatic breast cancer, is announcing its Capitol Hill Day advocacy effort, a continuation of its national advocacy campaign.
On April 4th and 5th METAvivor will train breast cancer patients and their supporters from across the US, who will then meet with their Congressional representatives to advocate for increased funding for research on stage IV metastatic cancer, and to request increased funding for research, access to treatment and continued healthcare benefits for people diagnosed with the disease. Leading metastatic cancer researchers will again be joining the patient community for the Congressional visits.
METAvivor will also honor Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Senator Christopher Van Hollen (D-MD) in recognition of their efforts to advance research into cancer that has already disseminated, and to improve access to care for patients impacted by metastatic stage IV cancer.
Metastatic breast cancer (also known as stage IV or advanced stage cancer) is the spread of breast cancer to non-adjacent parts of the body -- most commonly to the bones, liver, lungs and/or brain. Currently, metastatic breast cancer is minimally treatable, but not survivable. Much of the current metastatic cancer research is focused on preventing metastasis rather than trying to save the lives of those whose cancer has already metastasized. Metastatic breast cancer accounts for 100% of the more than 40,000 annual deaths due to breast cancer.
Metastases is not unique to breast cancer-- all cancers can and do metastasize. When that happens, cancer cells spread to other vital organs and grow, causing these organs to malfunction. Thus, of the approximately 600,000 Americans perishing each year from cancer, 90% die from cancers that have spread.
METAvivor and its team of trained advocates is focused on achieving several specific goals:
1. Expanding the metastatic cancer research portfolio at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 & FY 2018 through growth in appropriations and demonstrated congressional interest in controlling and eliminating cancer that has already disseminated (metastasized)
2. Ensuring the continued growth of the Breast Cancer Research Program (BCRP) within the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) at the Department of Defense (DoD) in FY 2017 and FY 2018, and encourage prioritization of research opportunities for already disseminated, metastatic stage IV cancers since eliminating breast cancer through prevention has failed.
3. Supporting efforts to improve access to quality, affordable healthcare, innovative therapies, and ending the waiting period for disability and Medicare benefits for individuals facing terminal illness.
The following events on April 4th are open to the public and the press:
11:15 am – 12:45 pm Advocacy Training Luncheon -
11:30 am – 11:45 pm Welcome Remarks and Team Introductions
11:45 am – 12:30 pm Issue Review and Congressional Visit Training
12:30 am – 12:45 pm Recognize Community Congressional Champions: honoring Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Senator Christopher Van Hollen (D-MD)
The events will take place in Room 562, Dirksen Senate Building, 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Beth Fairchild, METAvivor President who has been living with stage IV metastatic breast cancer diagnosis since 2014, said, "Healthcare issues are now front of mind in the public's attention, so this is a good time for us to continue to our efforts to educate Congressional leaders about the specific needs of people with stage IV, metastatic cancer, and to advocate for needs of people with metastatic cancer".
"We are continuing to ask Congress to increase funding for metastatic cancer research, to improve access to innovative, potentially life-saving therapies and to continue access to healthcare benefits, Medicare and other insurance to help those with chronic and terminal illness."
ABOUT METAVIVOR
METAvivor Research and Support Inc. is an Annapolis-based, 501(c)(3), volunteer-led, non-profit organization founded by metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients in 2009. METAvivor raises awareness of MBC, provides support for people living with this disease, and offers many opportunities for others to help make a difference for the metastatic community. 100% of all donations made to METAvivor go to fund critical research that will lead to advances in treatment options, quality of life and survival for patients diagnosed with MBC.
Since 2009, METAvivor has expanded nationwide and awarded 26 research grants totaling over to $2,400,000. METAvivor has gained a rapidly growing following within the breast cancer community, and has become a leader in its field. METAvivor is the only national organization with a peer-reviewed grant program aimed at exclusively funding MBC research. 100% of every donation goes to fund metastatic breast cancer research.
Visit us at www.METAvivor.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
