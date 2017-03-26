News By Tag
Kolte Patil iTowers Exente gives you an elevated living in the tallest residential towers
Kolte Patil Developers have successfully created over 10 million square feet in India. The builder has a well-reputed, trusted name with a reputation for high quality standards, design uniqueness, transparency and timely delivery of projects in India. With over 2 decades of experience Kolte Patil believes in 'Creation, not construction'.
Kolte Patil Itowers Exente Electronic City, Bangalore is a luxury residential project in Bangalore spread over 15 acres. The project is one of a kind due to its latest features, amenities as well as close proximity to Electronics City. Kolte Patil Itowers Exente complex will be the highest building in Electronic city and come with 270 degree views that give abundant sunlight and ventilation for residents. This luxury complex has 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences ranging from 709 sq. ft - 2315 sq. ft. The apartments will come with laminated wooden flooring in master bedroom, modular kitchen and premium vitrified tiles flooring. Some apartments will also come with private terraces.
The luxury address has a state of the art gymnasium, club house, swimming pool, indoor games play area, jogging track, multi purpose hall, cafeteria, children's play area and more. Owning a home in this beautiful destination will make you a proud owner of a heavenly abode.
The project is well connected to Whitefield, Outer Ring Road and Koramangala, making commuting a breeze for residents. Kolte Patil Itowers Exente price is extremely affordable ranging from INR 35 Lakhs, to INR 1.15 Lakhs.
Equipped with world class amenities, Kolte Patil Itowers Exente is a home worthy of its name! So go ahead and book it now! Get more information only on https://goo.gl/
