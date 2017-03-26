Message of Condolence to the Families of the UN Workers from The Bakuba Kingdom

Contact

Ferdinand Minga Kwete

info@bakubakingdom.com Ferdinand Minga Kwete

End

-- The six hundred thousand or so people of the Bakuba Kingdom, which was formed almost 400 years ago in what is today the Mweka region of the Kasai Province, have always advocated for the peaceful resolutions of conflicts.In view of the confirmed death of Mr. Michael Sharp and Ms. Zaida Catala, both members of a United Nations Security Council Group of Experts, investigating the conflict in the Kasai-Central Province, and the death of one of their Congolese support staff, the Bakuba Kingdom wishes to offer its condolence to the families and expresses its gratitude to the UN workers for the sacrifices they have made to assist the Congolese people in their quest for peace and equality.The Bakuba people also wishes to thank the DR Congo army and the Kamuina Napu militia for the respect they have shown to the peaceful nature of the Bakuba people and the Bakuba people's desire for peace and harmony on their territory.The Bakuba King and Bakuba people wish to affirm their commitment to the election process, the DR Congo constitution and a rapid peaceful resolution of the conflicts currently affecting the populations of certain areas throughout the Democratic Republic of Congo.Under the governance of the King, Nyimi Kot-a-Mbweeky III, the Bakuba Kingdom has embarked, with the assistance of foreign partners, in a new era of commercial ventures in forestry and agriculture. Those new ventures will bring prosperity and improved quality of life to the Bakuba people while ensuring long term sustainable and respectful development of the Bakuba Kingdom natural and human resources.Nyimi Kot-a-Mbweeky III wishes to assure his foreign partners of the dedication of the Bakuba people to the success of those partnerships and ventures, and reassures them that in the last 20 years, the Bakuba people desire for peace has always been respected by its neighbors, the provincial government and the central government.The Bakuba Kingdom philosophy and way of life has always been based on peace, tolerance, equality and freedom of choice; and its king, Nyimi Kot-a-Mbweeky III, as well as the Bakuba people, recognize the importance of preserving those values to ensure prosperity and quality of life for their children's.The Bakuba people view their international partners as vital to their economic development, the improvements to their infrastructure and the creation of long term mutually beneficial opportunities. And as such, the Bakuba people have always, and will always consider their international partners to be honorific members of the Bakuba Kingdom and the international community at large as friends.Prince Régent Jean-Marie KwekePrince Ferdinand Minga Kwete