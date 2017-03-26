Copenhaver & Associates is uniquely situated to address corruption with its ability to conduct undercover operations, perform electronic surveillance, and run complex cases.

-- Public corruption is rampant around the nation and in Florida. It can affect everything from how well our borders are secured and our neighborhoods protected to how verdicts are handed down in courts to how public infrastructure such as roads and schools are built. It also takes a significant toll on the public's pocketbooks by siphoning off tax dollars—it is estimated that public corruption costs the U.S. government and the public billions of dollars each year.Copenhaver & Associates is uniquely situated to address corruption with its ability to conduct undercover operations, perform electronic surveillance, and run complex cases.Our firm focuses on:Investigating violations of federal law by public officials at the federal, state, and local levels of government;Investigating allegations of fraud related to federal, state and local government procurement, contracts, and federally funded programs;Investigating environmental crime, election fraud, and matters concerning federal, state and local government procurement, contracts, and federally funded programs.The investigators with Copenhaver & Associates have numerous years investigating complex cases. If you are concerned citizen, businessman/women, politician or government representative needing assistance with corruption, contact us today.www.myfloridapi.com