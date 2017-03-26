 
News By Tag
* Orlando
* Murder
* Investigator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726


Public corruption is rampant around the nation and in Florida

Copenhaver & Associates is uniquely situated to address corruption with its ability to conduct undercover operations, perform electronic surveillance, and run complex cases.
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Public corruption is rampant around the nation and in Florida. It can affect everything from how well our borders are secured and our neighborhoods protected to how verdicts are handed down in courts to how public infrastructure such as roads and schools are built. It also takes a significant toll on the public's pocketbooks by siphoning off tax dollars—it is estimated that public corruption costs the U.S. government and the public billions of dollars each year.

Copenhaver & Associates is uniquely situated to address corruption with its ability to conduct undercover operations, perform electronic surveillance, and run complex cases.

Our firm focuses on:

Investigating violations of federal law by public officials at the federal, state, and local levels of government;
Investigating allegations of fraud related to federal, state and local government procurement, contracts, and federally funded programs;
Investigating environmental crime, election fraud, and matters concerning  federal, state and local government procurement, contracts, and federally funded programs.

The investigators with Copenhaver & Associates have numerous years investigating complex cases. If you are concerned citizen, businessman/women, politician or government representative needing assistance with corruption, contact us today.

www.myfloridapi.com

Contact
Copenhaver & Associates
James Copenhaver
4079476595
***@myfloridapi.com
End
Source:Copenhaver & Associates Inc.
Email:***@myfloridapi.com Email Verified
Tags:Orlando, Murder, Investigator
Industry:Services
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
COPENHAVER & ASSOCAITES INC. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share