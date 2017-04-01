News By Tag
America Out Loud Radio Announces the Launch of 'Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure'
'Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure' premiers on America Out Loud Radio Network, Saturday, April 8, 2017
Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure will tackle a variety of topics from world peace, religion, sex, money, politics, climate change, big business and more! NOTHING IS OFF LIMITS! These accomplished and opinionated women GET LOUD on Malcolm Out Loud!
Show Producers Beverly Butler and Lynnis Woods-Mullins tell us, "We have assembled a list of global experts who have their finger on the pulse of trending topics. The collective dynamic promises to be both engaging and explosive."
Hosts of the show include:
Sandez: Novelist of Provocative Political Thrillers
Iben Tranholm: Journalist in Denmark
Erin Mortgart: Model, Actress, Entrepreneur, Renaissance woma and a Humanitarian
Gayl Murphy: Hollywood Correspondent & Media Expert
Ms. Ava Armstrong: New England Author
Dene Menzel: Australia's leading music expert, Musician & Vocal Coach
Terry Beatley: President & Founder of Hosea Initiative
Tennesha Wood: Host, TV Personality and Blogger
Dr. Andrea Pennington: Integrative Physician, Acupuncturist, Meditation Instructor and Sex Educator
Lynnis Woods-Mullins: Holistic Living and Wellness Expert, Radio & TV Host
Malcolm Out Loud: Radio & TV Host, Professional Speaker & Author
About America Out Loud
The America Out Loud Network leverages content from proven experts to maximize and provide valuable insight to busy professionals and families. From hard news impacting our societal, political and cultural scenes to talker-type stories that embrace the human spirit. Welcome to your daily dose of insight and inspiration. Learn more at http://americaoutloud.com/
About SPMG Media
SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States. With experience in a variety of industries, they utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/
