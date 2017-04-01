 
Industry News





America Out Loud Radio Announces the Launch of 'Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure'

'Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure' premiers on America Out Loud Radio Network, Saturday, April 8, 2017
 
 
NEW YORK - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The America Out Loud Network today unveiled its newest show 'Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure'. This groundbreaking show, premiering daily starting Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 5:00 pm EST and again at 11:00 pm EST for Season One, brings together 10 extraordinary women from around the globe, plus the incomparable Malcolm Out Loud.

Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure will tackle a variety of topics from world peace, religion, sex, money, politics, climate change, big business and more! NOTHING IS OFF LIMITS! These accomplished and opinionated women GET LOUD on Malcolm Out Loud!

Show Producers Beverly Butler and Lynnis Woods-Mullins tell us, "We have assembled a list of global experts who have their finger on the pulse of trending topics.  The collective dynamic promises to be both engaging and explosive."

Hosts of the show include:

Sandez: Novelist of Provocative Political Thrillers

Iben Tranholm: Journalist in Denmark

Erin Mortgart:  Model, Actress, Entrepreneur, Renaissance woma and a Humanitarian

Gayl Murphy: Hollywood Correspondent & Media Expert

Ms. Ava Armstrong:  New England Author

Dene Menzel: Australia's leading music expert, Musician & Vocal Coach

Terry Beatley: President & Founder of Hosea Initiative

Tennesha Wood: Host, TV Personality and Blogger

Dr. Andrea Pennington:  Integrative Physician, Acupuncturist, Meditation Instructor and Sex Educator

Lynnis Woods-Mullins: Holistic Living and Wellness Expert, Radio & TV Host

Malcolm Out Loud: Radio & TV Host, Professional Speaker & Author

Where can you listen to the America Out Loud Network?

Website: http://americaoutloud.com/

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/america-out-loud-netw...

Android: http://subscribeonandroid.com/americaoutloud.com/feed/podcast/

Follow them:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MalcolmOutLoud

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/malcolmoutloud

About America Out Loud

The America Out Loud Network leverages content from proven experts to maximize and provide valuable insight to busy professionals and families. From hard news impacting our societal, political and cultural scenes to talker-type stories that embrace the human spirit. Welcome to your daily dose of insight and inspiration. Learn more at http://americaoutloud.com/

About SPMG Media

SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States.  With experience in a variety of industries, they utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/

Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
Source:America Out Loud
Page Updated Last on: Apr 01, 2017
