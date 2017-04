America Out Loud Radio Announces the Launch of 'Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure'

'Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure' premiers on America Out Loud Radio Network, Saturday, April 8, 2017

Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Pleasure

Contact

Gina Smith

***@gmail.com Gina Smith

End

-- The America Out Loud Network today unveiled its newest show'. This groundbreaking show, premiering daily starting Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 5:00 pm EST and again at 11:00 pm EST for Season One, brings together 10 extraordinary women from around the globe, plus the incomparable Malcolm Out Loud.will tackle a variety of topics from world peace, religion, sex, money, politics, climate change, big business and more! NOTHING IS OFF LIMITS! These accomplished and opinionated women GET LOUD on Malcolm Out Loud!Show Producers Beverly Butler and Lynnis Woods-Mullins tell us, "."Hosts of the show include:: Novelist of Provocative Political ThrillersIben Tranholm: Journalist in Denmark: Model, Actress, Entrepreneur, Renaissance woma and a Humanitarian: Hollywood Correspondent & Media ExpertMs. Ava Armstrong: New England Author: Australia's leading music expert, Musician & Vocal Coach: President & Founder of Hosea Initiative: Host, TV Personality and Blogger: Integrative Physician, Acupuncturist, Meditation Instructor and Sex Educator: Holistic Living and Wellness Expert, Radio & TV Host: Radio & TV Host, Professional Speaker & AuthorWebsite: http://americaoutloud.com/ iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/ us/podcast/america- out-loud-netw... Android: http://subscribeonandroid.com/americaoutloud.com/feed/podcast/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MalcolmOutLoudYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/malcolmoutloudThe America Out Loud Network leverages content from proven experts to maximize and provide valuable insight to busy professionals and families. From hard news impacting our societal, political and cultural scenes to talker-type stories that embrace the human spirit. Welcome to your daily dose of insight and inspiration. Learn more at http://americaoutloud.com/is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States. With experience in a variety of industries, they utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/