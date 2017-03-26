Homicides are sensitive matters for those involved. We will quickly assemble the appropriate team for your murder investigation, nationally and internationally.

-- The Florida Private Investigator have been involved in hundreds of Death Investigations, and know first hand, Murder Victims have a voice to. Homicides consist of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, or simply stated the willful killing of one human being by another. Law Enforcement officials utilize many sources to assist in their investigations, both internally and externally. Those same outsourced professionals are available to the victims that are seeking justice. Copenhaver & Associates offers detailed murder investigation services to ensure justice can be served.With any murder investigation time is everything. The Orlando Private Investigator and our experienced staff will act quickly to ensure the most thorough investigation possible. Our professional staff includes highly trained personnel with years of field experience, and will give the investigation the respect and attention to detail that it deserves. Homicides are sensitive matters for those involved. We will quickly assemble the appropriate team for your murder investigation, nationally and internationally.At our firm, murder investigation is one of our areas of expertise. Call us today and our team will work with you to devise the best plan to complete your investigative needs. Our personnel are selected from various Law Enforcement, Military, and Security Agencies in an effort to provide the best services for our clients. Because our client profiles are extremely diverse, ranging from large international companies to relatively small local enterprises to individual personal needs, our agents are carefully chosen to handle the complex issues that confront our clients.