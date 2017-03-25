Country(s)
Terry Sacka Discusses The Use Gold & Silver As Legal Tender in Utah
Dr. Charles Vance interviewed Terry Sacka, Chief Strategist of Cornerstone Asset Metals, to discuss recent legislature in the state of Utah regarding gold and silver
to be used as currency.
Rep. Ken Ivory (R-West Jordan) introduced House Bill 224 (HB224) on Jan. 27 creating a foundation for further action to encourage the use of gold and silver as money. Specifically, HB224 would authorize the investment of public funds in specie legal tender held in a commercial specie repository. Under existing code, "specie legal tender" means gold or silver coin and bullion.
Originally in 2011, Utah became the first state in eighty years to pass a law regarding gold and silver coin legal tender. The legislature has since followed up approving a bill clarifying tax measures and expanding the definition of specie legal tender. The passage of HB224 takes the next step forward for use of gold and silver in everyday transactions.
Referring to a historical price chart Mr. Sacka went on to say, "All through history there are periods where the Dow Jones and gold cross up. Either the Dow will come down substantially or gold will skyrocket. Either way they're going to meet sooner or later. Silver and gold is a proper tangible asset for preparatory terms."
Silver- & Gold-Backed IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. Gold and silver are really the wealth transfer in the physical market.
About Terry Sacka
Mr. Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily and Institutional Investor and even on the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".
He believes that the most valuable assets are gold, silver and survival food, which they provide at Cam Ready Food (http://camreadyfood.com)
