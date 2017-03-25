Shiatsu Neck Massager Japanese Designed Launched by Vita Activate

neck massager machine launched by Vita Active helping back pain sufferers

--Vita Activate launched the ChiSoft neck and shoulder massager. The Japanese massager provides soothing relief to stiff and aching neck and shoulder muscles. Sometimes we may develop such problems due to our lifestyle and at times over working but either way, we have to ensure that we deal with it. The ChiSoft neck massager is very simple and easy to use. It provides the relief you would want after a long day of work and soothes aching muscles. It is a kneading massager that has a heating feature. The heat together with kneading motions will work wonders on any aching muscle.Vita Activate launched this neck massager because the company is on a mission to create health and fitness awareness and the Japanese neck massager fits the description. It is quite versatile and it cannot only be used on the neck or shoulders but also on other body parts such as the lower back and the hips region. It is quite affordable and very convenient. It is not bulky or heavy therefore; you can carry it back and forth from work to home. It also has a car adapter feature that will enable you to continue enjoying the massaging services as you are travelling in your car.Visit the Link below to view more about this massager:- It has a massager that provides heat as it kneads. The heat produced with the massager together with the gentle and soothing kneading ensures that the effect is felt deep into the muscles thus producing faster results.- It also has a couple of multiple roller balls that are used during kneading. To be precise it actually has eight kneading rollers. This ensures that the effect is widespread and it can target multiple parts at the same time.- The Japanese neck massager has two massage directions. Using the simple controls, you can switch to any rotation direction to help in the soothing of your muscles.- The controls are very simple to understand and also access at the same time. They are available at the left hand side just close to your fingertips.- Prolonged massage can cause further damage t the injured muscle or tendon therefore the machine has been designed to automatically go off after ten minutes of continuous usage. This will ensure that it does not cause injury and also save on power.Vita Activate launched this product because it helps in ensuing that you maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle.www.vitactivate.com stands for two very important aspects in life that is lifestyle and mindset. Vitality is one's life, life force, youth and the ability to live. The company simply helps you to ensure that your vitality is activated through healthy life choices thus the name Vita Activate. Vita Activate simply provides ways in which you can enhance your overall fitness and health. The company does this by producing natural beauty, health and fitness products. It also re-launches products from other companies with the sole aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle to everyone least we forget how important our health is.