Atlanta Artists Center Stories Of People Living With HIV In "I AM" Exhibit

I AM 2_Flyer

End

-- Artists Emily M. Getsay and Jay Ray are curating a one-night art exhibit at the Center for Civil and Human Rights called "I AM.""I AM" is a one-night exhibition joining Artists, Activists and people living with HIV to tell the stories of Atlanta residents living with HIV. The goal of the exhibition is to illustrate the importance of those living with HIV and highlighting those views in our conversation and work revolving around HIV. The one-night experience will include a moderated panel discussion about using art as activism, personal stories of living with HIV, and art as a tool to show the lives and perspective of people living with HIV.Attendees will be able to view artistic works some by people living with HIV and others inspired by people living with HIV."I AM" will take place from 7:00PM - 9:00PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. This one night experience is sponsored by the LGBT Institute at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.Email iamexhibitatl@gmail.com for questions and other information.To RSVP visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/i-am-exhibit- tickets-3335126...