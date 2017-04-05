News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Atlanta Artists Center Stories Of People Living With HIV In "I AM" Exhibit
"I AM" is a one-night exhibition joining Artists, Activists and people living with HIV to tell the stories of Atlanta residents living with HIV. The goal of the exhibition is to illustrate the importance of those living with HIV and highlighting those views in our conversation and work revolving around HIV. The one-night experience will include a moderated panel discussion about using art as activism, personal stories of living with HIV, and art as a tool to show the lives and perspective of people living with HIV.
Attendees will be able to view artistic works some by people living with HIV and others inspired by people living with HIV.
"I AM" will take place from 7:00PM - 9:00PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. This one night experience is sponsored by the LGBT Institute at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.
Email iamexhibitatl@
To RSVP visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 05, 2017