 
News By Tag
* Hiv Aids
* Art Exhibit
* Civil Rights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Atlanta Artists Center Stories Of People Living With HIV In "I AM" Exhibit

 
 
I AM 2_Flyer
I AM 2_Flyer
ATLANTA - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Artists Emily M. Getsay and Jay Ray are curating a one-night art exhibit at the Center for Civil and Human Rights called "I AM."

"I AM" is a one-night exhibition joining Artists, Activists and people living with HIV to tell the stories of Atlanta residents living with HIV. The goal of the exhibition is to illustrate the importance of those living with HIV and highlighting those views in our conversation and work revolving around HIV. The one-night experience will include a moderated panel discussion about using art as activism, personal stories of living with HIV, and art as a tool to show the lives and perspective of people living with HIV.

Attendees will be able to view artistic works some by people living with HIV and others inspired by people living with HIV.

"I AM" will take place from 7:00PM - 9:00PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. This one night experience is sponsored by the LGBT Institute at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

Email iamexhibitatl@gmail.com for questions and other information.

To RSVP visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-am-exhibit-tickets-3335126...
End
Source:Staticc
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Hiv Aids, Art Exhibit, Civil Rights
Industry:Arts
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 05, 2017
Staticc Art & Life, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share