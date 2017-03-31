Congressman Trott Mute on Syria's Decision to Shower Sarin Gas on Its Sons and Daughters of Syria

After four years of genocide, Syria's children and families are no strangers to Sarin Gas, which kills with a single drop on the skin.

-- David A. Trott, US Congressman (MI-11), who serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, is at the forefront of shaping American foreign policy and promoting our nation's values of liberty and freedom throughout the world.However, Trott's existential view of the world as a freshman in congress, [to ensure other countries abide by basic human principles, promoting our nation's values of liberty and freedom of the numerous oppressed minorities throughout the world] certainly has been twisted in 2017 by the Trump administration.As a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Trott constructs legislation impacting the Department of State, tyrannized today by Secretary Rex Tillerson, whose Secret Service code name isSecretary of State, T-Rex in earshot of a television or radio heard and/or witnessed his terse statement that the defenseless children of Syria are on their own. As of the posting of this press release, Trott has not responded to requests for his reactions to yesterday's chemical attack of the families in Idlib, Syria.Basically, President Bashar Hafez al-Assad can gas his people with sarin, kill children, kill innocent civilians. People will complain, there'll be a meeting at the UN Security Council, and then life will go on and Assad will stay in power.Friday, Trott was eating trout at Casey's of Walled Lake Fish Fry.As the consummate enabler of misery to thousands of American families who lost homes during the foreclosure era, the wordless Trott stood behind the absurdity of his president: "This is all Obama's fault," and, "The world is a mess. I inherited a mess;" and this from T-Rex: "Assad's fate will be decided by the Syrian people," a euphemism used by Damascus, Moscow, and Tehran to indicate that he isn't going anywhere.The guilt on Trott's shoulders must have been elephantine. It was reported that he went into a weekend orgy of frenzied legislative activity. Here are some of the binge results:TROTT INTRODUCES BIPARTISAN RESOLUTION TO RECOGNIZE ARMENIAN GENOCIDEAs someone who is honored to be able to represent such a vibrant Armenian population in Southeast Michigan, I am proud to introduce this resolution and urge the United States government to stand in solidarity with the Armenian people to officially recognize the horrific events that transpired over a hundred years ago.Here's the paradox: After 100 years, grandstander, Trott will urge the United States to "stand in solidarity" with the Armenian people who were brutalized and murdered by the Ottoman Empire in a heinous attempt to wipe them off the face of the earth; yet, the Trottster, who remains mute-lipped about the same crimes taking place in Syria as we read this dispatch.TROTT URGES PRESIDENT TRUMP TO COMBAT DOMESTIC AND GLOBAL ANTI-SEMITISMThe United States has played an indispensable leadership role in promoting global tolerance, pluralism, and human rights, and we must continue to underscore our commitment to protecting everyone's right to practice their beliefs freely and openly around the world.Oh, the irony! Trott claims to be Italian; then it's possible he is also Catholic (remember the Fish Fry). Perhaps his pastor, at St. Hugo, listened to parishioner Trott's confession this past weekend; then, after his act of contrition, the pastor sent him out with the penance to disseminate the above proclamation to promote global tolerance plus ten Hail Marys.TROTT UNDERSCORES SUPPORT OF A SOVEREIGN MACEDONIAMacedonia has been a critical partner in advancing U.S. national security efforts around the world. Furthermore, the Macedonian diaspora in the United States has been a critical part of our community and has contributed to the diversity and advancement of our entire nation. A sovereign and strong Macedonia and Macedonian people serves to benefit our mutual interests and we must support, not undermine our important ally.The Macedonian diaspora in the United States! Indeed! Where the hell is this coming from? Is this the same Macedonia, whose ruler, Alexander the Great, conquered the known global world of antiquity? Why, all of a sudden does Trott need to underscore anything regarding this tiny Balkan country? Why doesn't he underscore today's reality of Macedonia's role in the hacking of American financial, industrial institutions or the very foundation of our democracy – the 2016 presidential election? A blatant example is a company located in the Macedonian capital, Skopje, called Hacker Service Macedonia.Congressman Trott has chosen to use the playbook of his Fuhrer! Titled:Shuck and Jive.