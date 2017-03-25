News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Services for a Charlotte Painting Contractor
Residential Painting.Contractors has added new services to their line of business to offer customers more than just house painters, such as popcorn ceiling removal, wallpaper installation, orange peel applications, wallpaper removal and so on.
Some of the services that have been added are cabinet refinishing, custom wood staining, orange peel/knockdown/
Dante, project manager of Residential Painting.Contractors says, "most clients are looking for a contractor that can do multiple things well so they don't have to become a general contractor to get some of the basic work done around their homes or office buildings", and he added, "a lot clients have been asking for most of the services added and in order to gain a client, expansion is needed as well as providing competitive estimates".
Dante is right, clients want a one stop shop for most of the services they are shopping for unless there is a speciality service like silver leaf installs and gold leaf, but Residential Painting.Contractors handles those services as well. Another service that's becoming really popular is acid stain for concrete lovers that don't have the money for marble floors but want to do something with their concrete floors.
As you can see, choosing Residential Painting.Contractors might be the right decision if their quotes fit within your budget. For homeowners and small business owners that would like to know more about their services can visit their website at http://www.residentialpainting.contractors and their service area page can be found at http://www.residentialpainting.contractors/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse