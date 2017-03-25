 
New Services for a Charlotte Painting Contractor

Residential Painting.Contractors has added new services to their line of business to offer customers more than just house painters, such as popcorn ceiling removal, wallpaper installation, orange peel applications, wallpaper removal and so on.
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Residential Painting.Contractors has recently added more services to their paint business.  Unlike most house painters, Residential Painting.Contractors are looking to reach more customers with more services.  Like other painting companies they provide interior and exterior painting services as well as pressure washing, but they have unveil more services for potential clients that are looking for more from a residential paint company.

Some of the services that have been added are cabinet refinishing, custom wood staining, orange peel/knockdown/splatter/crows feet texture applications, popcorn ceiling removal, wallpaper installation and removal, popcorn ceiling repair, pressure washing, guttering cleaning, drywall repair and level 5 finishing.  The list goes on as well.

Dante, project manager of Residential Painting.Contractors says, "most clients are looking for a contractor that can do multiple things well so they don't have to become a general contractor to get some of the basic work done around their homes or office buildings", and he added, "a lot clients have been asking for most of the services added and in order to gain a client, expansion is needed as well as providing competitive estimates".

Dante is right, clients want a one stop shop for most of the services they are shopping for unless there is a speciality service like silver leaf installs and gold leaf, but Residential Painting.Contractors handles those services as well.  Another service that's becoming really popular is acid stain for concrete lovers that don't have the money for marble floors but want to do something with their concrete floors.

As you can see, choosing Residential Painting.Contractors might be the right decision if their quotes fit within your budget.  For homeowners and small business owners that would like to know more about their services can visit their website at http://www.residentialpainting.contractors and their service area page can be found at http://www.residentialpainting.contractors/charlotte-metr....  They can also be reach by phone at (704) 931-8438.
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:(704) 931-8438
