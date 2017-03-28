News By Tag
IQV Construction & Roofing Garners GAF Master Elite Roofing Certification
San Jose, CA (3/31/17) – IQV Construction & Roofing announces new exclusive status as a GAF Master Elite™ Roofing Contractor. GAF® provides different levels of certifications to roofing contractors in California and throughout the country with the highest distinction being Master Elite™. Due to their stringent standards, only 2% of roofing contractors in the nation have achieved this status.
GAF Master Elite™ candidates must demonstrate proper licensing and adequate insurance, have a proven reputation and show commitment to ongoing professional training.
Of the company's recent designation, one IQV principal Mike Green, says: "This is an exclusive recognition, and we are looking forward to a great partnership with GAF. Our clients will now have the best warranties on the market to protect their investments."
As a GAF Master Elite™ Contractor, IQV Construction & Roofing now offers the Weather Stopper Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty, the strongest warranty from the manufacturer. It covers workmanship and materials for 25 years.
Learn more about IQV Construction & Roofing and its services at iqvinc.com.
###
About IQV Construction & Roofing
IQV Construction & Roofing is a licensed California general and roofing contractor specializing in the renovation of common interest developments. Based in San Jose, CA, IQV serves 7 Bay Area counties ranging from Contra Costa all the way to Monterey County. IQV has completed over 2000 projects and partnered with over 400 clients in Northern California. With a focus on social responsibility, IQV Construction & Roofing partners with Rebuilding Together and the Housing Industry Foundation to improve our communities. For more information about IQV, visit iqvinc.com.
# # #
