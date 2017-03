Atlanta publisher and various authors to offer series of summer seminars for writers

The Legacy Series

Tracy Ruckman

Publisher, TMP Books

-- Writers and wannabe writers can learn how to get their books into print through a series of seminars being offered in the southeast this summer by Atlanta book publisher, Tracy Ruckman of TMP Books.The seminars will focus on "legacy," emphasizing the why's and how's of putting life stories into print in various ways, including nonfiction, fiction, poetry, and children's books.The first seminar, featuring co-hosts Dottie Coffman and Tracy Ruckman, will be Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Bridge Church, 1446 Calvin Davis Circle, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. Registration for the seminar opens April 1, with an early bird discount price of only $89. Registration includes all programming, morning and afternoon snacks, lunch, handouts, and more. Attendees will also be eligible for some great door prizes.One-on-one appointments are being offered in limited quantities for participants to discuss their projects with either of the co-hosts. Appointments are $20 for a fifteen-minute session and must be made in advance.Dottie Coffman is a vibrant radio personality, author, and speaker who shares God's truth with heart, humor, and story. Tracy Ruckman, book publisher and screenwriter, is frequently called a visionary.To register for the event, or to learn more about the co-hosts and the seminars, please visit http://www.TMPbooks.com . Updates will be added as seminars are confirmed.