Steven Escobar Named Judge of 5th Annual Miss North Hollywood USA 2017
Producer, Director, Editor & Multi-Award winning Esteban Steven Escobar Named Judge of 5th Annual Miss North Hollywood USA Regional Pageant set for Sunday, April 9, 2017
Miss NoHo Productions Inc., Presents the 5th Annual Miss North Hollywood USA & Miss Universal City USA Regional Pageant to be held on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at The El Portal Theatre 11206 Weddington St, North Hollywood, CA 91601 with red carpet arrivals starting at 3:00, pageant show at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm After Glow Party at The Federal Bar.
To purchase tickets for Miss North Hollywood USA and Miss Universal USA visit: http://www.missnorthhollywood.com/
"I am very excited to be part of the prestigious 5th Annual Miss North Hollywood USA & Miss Universal City USA Regional Pageant. I like how Miss NoHo Productions Inc., Founder, CEO and Director Amanda Lee way of thinking that all pageants we are family." said Steven Escobar, Founder, President and Executive Producer at Diversity Pageants Diversity News Productions, President and Executive Editor In Chief at Diversity News Magazine, CEO and President at Diversity News Publications, Radio Personality and Host at Diversity News Radio, Director and Producer at Diversity News TV.
About Miss NoHo Productions Inc.:Our mission is to empower women and teens to become leaders in their community, state and nation, and to inspire others along the way. For more information visit http://www.missnorthhollywood.com
About Steven Escobar: Esteban A. Escobar (born in El Salvador, Central America on September 6th and U.S. Naturalized on May 20, 2015) is a multi-award winning American journalist, reporter, editor, columnist, writer, producer, director, publicist, radio personality, entrepreneur, accounts receivable specialist, humanitarian and philanthropist.
Steven Escobar started Diversity News Publications when he saw the word Diversity in an office and it's meaning, he them decided to call his company Diversity News Publications and started branding the name Diversity News. Steven Escobar goal is to promote and raise awareness of Diversity and Inclusion. For those reasons Steven Escobar is known as the man from Diversity.
Esteban is known as Steven Escobar. He is the CEO, President & Executive Editor-In-Chief of Diversity News Magazine, an online & special print consumer news magazine both are available worldwide and are viewed freely by millions of visitors each month.
On 7-10-2015, Steven Escobar founded and is the CEO, President and Executive Producer of Diversity News Magazine Awards which launched on 11-5-2016 by sponsoring Diversity Pageants special awards. Also on 7-10-2015, Steven Escobar unveiled the launch of new media outlet named Miss Diversity News Beauty Pageants Magazine.
On November 2013, Steven Escobar founded and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Diversity Professional Business & Media Solutions Group, a company to help small businesses to be compliant with changes in technology and have a presence online. On July 2013 Steven Escobar founded and is the CEO of Diversity Recovery Systems, a professional consulting and account receivables third party company specializing in healthcare medical collections.
Esteban "Steven" Escobar is also the executive producer and director of Diversity News TV, the host of Diversity News Radio, on Air with Steven Escobar, and the Founder, CEO and President of Diversity News Publications, a news/entertainment multimedia firm in Hollywood, CA. Steven Escobar owns E.E.Enterprises, an affiliate of The Diversity News Publications family of companies.
Since 2011, Steven Escobar started been involved in the beauty pageant industry. On May 20, 2011 Steven Escobar was a judge for Ms. Exoti-Lady World Pageant 2011.
In 2013, Steven Escobar became involved with Virgelia Productions producers of Miss Asia USA, Mrs Asia USA and Miss Teen Asia USA Beauty Pageants as their Public Relations representative. In 2014 Steven became involved with Virgelia Productions as consultant publicist for 3rd Annual Miss Latina Global, Miss Teen Latina Global and Mrs Latina Global Beauty Pageants. Also in 2015 Steven Escobar consulting services were retained by Virgelia Productions Inc., to help with online marketing and public relations with the 27th Annual Miss Asia USA, 11th Annual Mrs. Asia USA, Miss Teen Asia USA and 4th Annual Miss Latina Global, Mrs. Latina Global and Miss Teen Latina Global as well 1st Annual Miss Europe Global.
On 6-4-2016, Steven Escobar was selected to be one of the distinguish and celebrity judges for Miss/Mrs Perfect Lady USA 2016.
Steven Escobar founded on April 2016, via Diversity News Productions Diversity Pageants in response to the controversy of no Diversity and Inclusive included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. Steven Escobar is the founder, CEO, President & Executive Producer of Diversity Pageants at Diversity News Productions.
On November 5, 2016, Steven Escobar from Diversity News Productions received a congratulations letter and Recognition Certificates from the City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister and Council! Also on November 5, 2016, he received a congratulations letter and Certificate of Recognition from Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian Representing the 46th California Assembly District.
Steven Escobar has been in the USA since 1989. He study at Virgil Junior High School, Mary M. Bethune Junior High School and graduated from Ulysses S. Grant High School in 1994. Steven Escobar also attended Los Angeles City College and Los Angeles Trade Tech College to study journalism. Steven Escobar has 2 sisters and 2 half brothers and a mother.
Steven Escobar currently resides in Los Angeles County in the city of Hollywood, CA. For more information visit http://www.imdb.com/
