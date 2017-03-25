"Intro to Real Life" Video Just Released

A new video version of the book, Intro to Real Life, by Dave Moyer, has recently been uploaded to YouTube, making the engaging book content more accessible to an even wider audience.

-- Duccats released the iBook version ofin February on the Apple iBooks Store, and now there is an accompanying video that contains the entire book content with wonderful music provided by The Katinas hit song, Rain.The book and video both present a very accessible photo-based introduction to the Christian worldview. They provide an introduction to a myriad of excellent sources for understanding the Biblical worldview and Christian apologetics, that is captivating for young and old alike.fills a critical need by reaching the current generation in a way they can easily understand. People everywhere are attached to their nearly five billion mobile devices, so reaching them with an entertaining video allows them to see the big picture right away. World views can have a significant impact on people's welfare, so sharing a positive perspective can be life changing.Like the book, thevideo is also an excellent tool for sharing the Good News with friends and family. The key points are communicated clearly, and it leaves the more detailed explanations and personalization to others. There are references to several excellent sources at the end of the video, for those wanting to dig deeper into this important topic.The Intro to Real Life video is available now on YouTube at the link below.