National Photoshoot Tour Invites Teens Affected by Suicide

Stops in Seattle and Portland, Invites Teens and Loved Ones Affected by Suicide for Inclusion in Coming Book Project

Seattle Photoshoot 2017

Contact

AlyBlue Media

***@alybluemedia.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12630462/1 AlyBlue Media

End

-- Bereaved mothers Lynda Cheldelin Fell, award-winning creator of the book series Grief Diaries of Ferndale, Washington, and Barbara J. Hopkinson, founder of A Butterfly's Journey To A New Normal, a nonprofit organization in Newburyport, Massachusetts, are leading a national tour of free expressive photoshoots centered on loved ones expressing their grief. Photos will be featured in the international photobook "Faces of Grief: A Modern Look at an Ageless Journey," set to be released July 2017.Hopkinson first began taking these emotion-evoking photos in 2015 to help raise awareness and promote an open discussion around the difficult topic of grief."Our goal is to modernize grief not only through storytelling, but also through pairing self-expression with visual art," commented Lynda Cheldelin Fell of their groundbreaking work. "The photoshoot itself is mesmerizing and cathartic for everyone involved, and its captivating to see the different ways individuals express their emotions. Giving teens and those affected by suicide an opportunity to be part of something so powerful will help restore a little piece of their heart."The photoshoot will be in Portland at the Marriott Downtown Waterfront on Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. before moving up to Seattle on Sunday, April 9, from 1 to 5 pm at 534 Summit Ave East, Indian Summer clothing store on Capitol Hill. It's free, all grievers are welcome, and no appointment is necessary.For more information contact Lynda Cheldelin Fell at 360-510-8590, lynda@lyndafell.com or visit abutterflysjourney.org