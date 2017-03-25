 
USA Sprinter and South Carolina Alumna Natasha Hastings Gets Personal with Fans on Like A Pro

 
 
DENVER - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) recently announced that USA Sprinter Natasha Hastings is now a part of the Like A Pro ecosystem. Having a profile on Like A Pro gives Natasha a more direct relationship with her fans, as well as a place to aggregate her social media accounts.  She was a part of the USA Team in the 2008 and 2016 Olympics and has been a fixture on the 4 x 400m relay teams, including winning a Gold Medal in that event at the 2008 Olympics. Hastings also runs the 100m and 200m. She was a part of the so-called "Gamecock Divas" during her college career.

In a stats-driven sports media world, many fans seek to learn more personal information about athletes such as their pets, music, nutrition and more. In addition to providing her with a platform to promote her causes and behind-the-scenes content, Natasha's profile on Like A Pro gives fans an opportunity to purchase specific gear and apparel that she uses.  Among the items currently available in her Gear tab are her favorite Under Armour Sneakers (http://bit.ly/2ns0nE9) as well as the Sweatpants (http://bit.ly/2ns5TXj) she loves.  Natasha is cheering on her University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Final Four this weekend. Links to her YouTube channel and other unique content can all be accessed through her profile at https://www.likeapro.com/athletes/natasha-hastings.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

