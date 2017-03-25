News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Glowing Reviews From Georgia DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Georgia, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of Georgia's best DUI attorneys:
"This seminar is the best I've ever taken. This willl definitely increase my practice."
Sawand Palmer - Nashville, Georgia
"This is the best seminar I have ever attended. As a retired Municipal Court Judge of more than twenty years and now in private practice, I am motivated to try DUI cases rather than "getting a good deal.""
Samuel G. Oliver - Darien, Georgia
"Very informative, one of the best CLE's I've attended. Very full of solid tips, strategies, and very valuable information."
W. John Toner, IV - Savannah, Georgia
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Illinois, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Kansas. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield;
Fort Worth, Tyler, and Dallas; Texas
Evansville, Terre Haute, and Indianapolis;
Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and Little Rock; Arkansas
Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
Contact
Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse