Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Glowing Reviews From Georgia DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Georgia, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
Dave Cox
Dave Cox
 
MACON, Ga. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Georgia to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Valdosta, Savannah, and Macon; Georgia to deliver the seminar to some of Georgia's best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here are some testimonials from some of Georgia's best DUI attorneys:

"This seminar is the best I've ever taken.  This willl definitely increase my practice."
Sawand Palmer - Nashville, Georgia

"This is the best seminar I have ever attended.  As a retired Municipal Court Judge of more than twenty years and now in private practice, I am motivated to try DUI cases rather than "getting a good deal.""
Samuel G. Oliver - Darien, Georgia

"Very informative, one of the best CLE's I've attended.  Very full of solid tips, strategies, and very valuable information."
W. John Toner, IV - Savannah, Georgia

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Illinois, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Kansas.  Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield; Illinois
Fort Worth, Tyler, and Dallas; Texas
Evansville, Terre Haute, and Indianapolis; Indiana
Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and Little Rock; Arkansas
Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
