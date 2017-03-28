News By Tag
Bask & Co. Announces Limited Edition Resilient Rainbow Bar Soap to Support 100 Bars™ Initiative
The brightly-colored Resilient Rainbow Bar is natural, organic, and vegan, with a fruity strawberry scent designed for kids and kids-at-heart. Key ingredients include saponified olive, coconut, flax, palm and caster oils, along with shea butter and kaolin clay. Bars are handcrafted using a cold-process method that preserves the natural glycerin in soap and cure for a minimum of four weeks to ensure a soft and moisturizing lather.
"Our company is committed to serving and bettering the lives of those in the community in which we live," explains Bask & Co. founder Teresa White. "With the 100 Bars Initiative, we're able to make a difference in the lives of others; with the Resilient Rainbow Bar, we'll be fulfilling a direct need of Lily Pad, as many of the children that the agency serves are displaced and leave their homes with nothing.
"From the fun rainbow pattern to the strawberry scent, we set out to design a soap that will make people smile," adds White. "Beyond the design and fragrance, the ingredient list is something to be happy about as well! We take pride in curating products that are natural, non-toxic and safe for consumers, their families and the planet."
As with all Bask & Co. products, the Resilient Rainbow Bar is 100% all-natural and free of artificial ingredients, GMOs, fillers, parabens, alcohol, animal products, artificial fragrances, sulfates, artificial colors and unnatural preservatives.
To extend the life of handmade soap, keep it in a well-drained soap dish such as a wooden soap deck and allow to dry between uses. Keep unused bars in a cool, dry, airy place out of direct contact with water.
The Resilient Rainbow Bar (6 oz.) is now available at www.baskandco.com for $10 each. For each bar purchased, a bar will be donated to Lily Pad SANE Center. There is no limit to the number of bars that can be donated. Share your support with the hashtag #100barswithbask.
ABOUT BASK & CO.
/bask/ - take it in, receive its warmth, or bathe in its goodness; revel in and make the most of something pleasing
The word "bask" encapsulates the very essence of the company, where beautifully handcrafted all-natural products are thoughtfully made with both consumers and the environment in mind. Bask & Co. is committed to using the finest sustainable, ethically-sourced, fair-trade, cruelty-free, vegan and organic ingredients. With a range of handcrafted skin and body products for both men and women, Bask & Co. products are free of artificial additives, fragrances and colors, as well as GMOs, fillers, parabens, alcohol, sulfates, and unnatural preservatives. All packaging is recyclable and reusable. With clean, fresh scents and gentle, effective formulas, Bask & Co. offers not only great skincare but encourages a happy, intentional lifestyle as well. Bask & Co. is also a company with a cause, committed to serving and bettering local communities with its 100 Bars™ Initative, where handcrafted soap is donated to non-profits in need of personal care or hygiene products.
