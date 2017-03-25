Dr. Lane Smith Receives RealSelf 500 Award For Enduring Commitment to Consumer Education

Las Vegas Doctor Among Top Influencers in Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas

1 2 Lane Smith, MD RealSelf winner Lane Smith, MD Las Vegas LAS VEGAS - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Local physician Dr. Lane Smith MD is one of 500 doctors worldwide to receive the RealSelf 500 Award, a prestigious award honoring the top influencers on RealSelf—the most trusted online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find and connect with doctors and clinics.



In 2016, more than 82 million people visited RealSelf to research cosmetic treatments and connect with local medical professionals. The RealSelf 500 Award honors the top rated and most engaged board-certified aesthetic doctors who consistently demonstrated a commitment to patient education and positive patient outcomes throughout 2016. Winners of the award excel at sharing their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of RealSelf community members actively searching for information and the right provider.



Dr. Lane Smith is a board-certified plastic surgeon. He owns and operates Smith Plastic surgery in Las Vegas, Nevada. In his over 18 years as a plastic surgeon, he has performed over 19,000 plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Smith's extensive education includes training at Stanford University and the world-famous Mayo Clinic. He specializes in many aspects of plastic surgery such as breast augmentation, tummy tuck, liposuction, mommy makeovers, and rhinoplasty. He is well known for his groundbreaking work with Brazilian butt lifts and buttock implantation.



"These 500 doctors are part of a select group of top influencers on RealSelf who collectively answered more than 300,000 consumer questions in 2016 alone," said Tom Seery, Founder and CEO of RealSelf. "Our research shows that more than 95 percent of patients expect a practice to engage with them online. These doctors are leading the way in terms of their online engagement and focus on empowering patients with good information."



For more information on Smith Plastic Surgery, please visit http://and for the full list of RealSelf 500 Award winners, visit https://www.realself.com/ RS500.



https://vimeo.com/ 135921436





Dr. Lane Smith, MD on Breast Augmentation





Dr. Lane Smith, MD RealSelf profile:





About RealSelf



RealSelf is the largest online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find the right doctor or clinic. More than 9 million people visit RealSelf each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "Worth It." RealSelf is powered by unbiased experiences shared by consumers for hundreds of treatments, ranging from simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf has become the essential resource and service for those seeking to find the right doctor or clinic.



Contact

Smith Plastic Surgery

Jay McCarthy

702.838.2455

***@smithsurgery.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12630457/2

