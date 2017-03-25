News By Tag
Immersion Technology Services Partners with SDM Software to Offer Group Policy Modernization
Immersion Technology Services is partnering with SDM Software, Inc. the leader in providing products for managing Windows Group Policy technology, to expand its Business Infrastructure Transformation solutions.
"I'm very happy to announce this partnership with ITS," said Darren Mar-Elia, CTO and Founder, SDM Software. "It allows us to expand the reach of our "Group Policy Modernization"
To address the full life-cycle of a modernized Group Policy deployment, ITS will be working with SDM Software to provide solutions that support the assessment and clean-up of company Group Policy Objects (GPOs), as well as a suite of products to help keep Group Policy deployments consistent and reliable.
"We are excited to partner with SDM Software," said Dave Baldwin, SVP of Sales at Immersion Technology Services. "Their GPO solutions allow us to broaden our conversations with existing customers, as well as create new conversations in defining our next Go-to-Market Strategies. Their wealth of knowledge in the GPO space will help strengthen our overall message to clients and deliver solutions that create a ROI they can measure."
Find out more about Group Policy Modernization offered here (https://www.immersiontechnologyservices.com/
About Immersion Technology Services
Immersion Technology Services (ITS) creates Business Infrastructure Transformation solutions for its clients. A Microsoft Gold Partner, the company provides expert consulting and professional services in three different segments: enterprise education (LMS365), identity governance and administration (IGA), and migrations. ITS operates as ELEARNINGFORCE Americas (EFA) for its LMS365 Learning Management solutions, while IGA and Migration services are provided under the Immersion Technology Services brand. ITS customers include leaders in the in commercial, government and military space. ITS is headquartered in Edgewater, Maryland with operations throughout the US & Canada. For more about Immersion Technology Services visit the company website. (https://www.immersiontechnologyservices.com/
About SDM Software
SDM Software, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in San Anselmo, California. Founded in 2006 by experienced technology leaders from both IT and the software industry, the company is focused on delivering solutions that help customers maximize their investment in Microsoft infrastructure. SDM Software provides software solutions to help companies of all size manage their Windows(r) Group Policy deployments. Group Policy is the technology in Windows for securing and locking down Windows desktops and servers. SDM Software is a leading expert in Group Policy technology and provides innovative products that allows customers to automate, audit and reorganize their Group Policy deployments. For more about SDM Software visit the company website (https://sdmsoftware.com/)
Contact
Immersion Technology Services
844 775 6787
***@immersiontechs.com
